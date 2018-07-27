The crew of the Daniel Island Ferry sprang to action in May when the closure of the Wando River bridge's westbound portion added headaches and gridlock to the area's already omnipresent traffic problem.
So Friday, they were part of the experiment called Boat to Work when almost 40 passengers boarded the Ms. Evelyn in early morning mist.
"It's an invigorating way to go to work in the morning," said Kevin Gray, a psychiatrist at the Medical University of South Carolina. "It's much better than sitting in traffic."
As planners and public transit advocates look for ways to address the congestion in the area, some are framing the water option as a viable alternative for Daniel Island residents who make the daily commute to downtown by car.
Right now, the ferry operates on Thursday and Friday evenings. But after dock upgrades and the arrival of a bigger boat in the spring, the service is scheduled to operate on a more routine basis.
Joined by CARTA, Charleston Moves, Lowcountry Go, Gotcha Bike and others, the Coastal Conservation League organized the event to give people a preview of what a morning water commute would look like when that happens.
"The future of transportation has to include a water option," Colby Hollifield, one of the ferry company's partners, told the crowd of people waiting to board on Daniel Island.
The trip includes a bottom-side view of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, where commuters would be moving far slower in traffic than their peers in the ferry below.
"It'd be nice to be able to do it a few days a week," said Arindam Chatterjee, a Medical University Hospital neuroradiologist and Daniel Island resident.
Chatterjee normally drives to work and said the commute typically takes 30 to 40 minutes, about the same amount of time the ferry took to get from Children's Park on Daniel Island to the Maritime Center on the peninsula.
While the Ms. Evelyn is an open boat, and passengers had an eye on the weather, the new boat will be larger with more enclosed space.
Chatterjee said he'd likely take the ferry a few days each week but would continue driving on other days because of his fluctuating work schedule.
The handful of options provided to ferry riders like Chatterjee to complete the last leg of their trips included public buses, shuttles, ride-share applications and bicycles. He continued on the peninsula using a Holy Spokes bicycle, but some of Friday morning's passengers brought their own two-wheeled transportation aboard.
Justin Hansen, a general manager at Old Towne Grill and Seafood on King Street, said the drive from Daniel Island usually takes about 25 minutes. He's starting a new job in West Ashley in the coming weeks and joked with the ferry captain that the next step should be a boat that jumps over the peninsula.
Along with commuters testing out the upcoming service was Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who donned a Daniel Island Ferry trucker hat, and Jen Gibson, a Democratic candidate for a seat in the S.C. House of Representatives.
"I'm excited to be able to answer emails or read a book instead of sitting in traffic," said Gibson, who lives near but not on Daniel Island.
Forecasts called for scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Fortunately for passengers, the weather managed to hold up until the ferry pulled into the dock just after 8 a.m. The arrival was met by a light drizzle, which didn't seem to bother the disembarking commuters.
Lauren Petracca contributed to this report.