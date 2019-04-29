David Fladd has had to sit out the endless line of SUVs waiting to launch boats at Remleys Point in Mount Pleasant.
The Summerville angler and co-owner of Eyestrike Fishing won't launch any later than a half-hour before sunrise if he wants to cast that day.
By 10 a.m., the ramp at the edge of Charleston Harbor is a bumper-car confusion of vehicles, boats and people grousing.
"There's been trucks and trailers parked all the way down the road waiting for people to get out of the way," Fladd said.
Overcrowded public boat landings are a problem that's getting worse around Charleston and much of urban South Carolina. Safety has become a law enforcement issue.
A new landing planned on Daniel Island — the first public ramp in the community where the Wando and Cooper rivers meet at Charleston Harbor — just hit a snag no sooner than funding for it had been secured. But it wouldn't have met all the demand.
About 400,000 recreational motorboats are now registered to ply the rivers, lakes and coast of the state. That's up nearly 5,000 boats from as recently as five years ago.
As a gauge on just how dramatic the recent surge has been: From 2008 to 2013, the number of boats increased by about 600.
Charleston County alone has 35,360 registered boats, about 5,000 more than the next biggest boat county, Lexington, which surrounds the popular Lake Murray near Columbia.
There's now a motorboat for about one in every 10 people who live in the state, not counting kayaks, canoes and other paddlecraft.
But only about 430 public landings are open in the state, including rural riverside dirt ramps, for boaters who can't afford their own dock or use a private one. In Charleston County alone there are just 19 landings with about 800 parking slots to handle whoever shows up.
What it all boils down to is "a lot of frustrated boaters. Tempers can get short," said Lt. Angus McBride, of the S.C.Department of Natural Resources.
"We have nowhere near enough public access to the water," he said.
'Rampnastics'
Neither Fladd nor longtime boater Joel Campbell of Charleston Gigging will use the metro area public ramps on a Saturday anymore unless they have no other option.
"Rampnastics" — that's what Campbell calls the scene at busy boat ramps now. Boats in the water as well as vehicles on the ramps just jam up.
State law makes it a violation to impede or block access. The fine can be $200 and court costs.
But too many people take too much time to launch or land, loading or unloading the boat rather than getting it out the way as quickly as possible. People without enough practice struggle at backing up trailers. People free the boat from the trailer then tie it off to the inside rail of the dock — still in the path of the next person to launch, Campbell said.
"People start yelling at each other," Fladd said.
"It boils down to courtesy," Campbell said. "There's so many people who don't have a clue what they're doing."
The Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission, which operates the 19 landings in the county, does educational campaigns with boaters about the ramp rules and proper etiquette. Staffers also encourage boaters to use more remote landings that aren't as busy, spokeswoman Sarah Reynolds said.
Alcohol abuse and drug use are recurrent problems. Safety is enough of a headache that DNR also pitches in with local law enforcement to keep order. People fuss regularly but it rarely turns to a physical fight, said Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
"We encourage everybody to prepare beforehand, get ready to launch before they get to the ramp, launch as quickly as possible and not block access," McBride said.
Oddly enough, fewer overcrowding problems crop up on the inland waters or the lakes that make up the upper feeding reaches of the Savannah River.
The reason is simple: more landings. For comparison, while Lakes Marion, Moultrie and Murray have about a dozen each, the Savannah River lakes have nearly 90 on the South Carolina bank alone.
There is crowding, though. At widely popular state parks such as Devils Fork on Lake Jocassee in the mountains, rangers often have to turn away boaters because there's no parking left for their trailers, said spokeswoman Dawn Dawson, of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.
But with plenty of landings along the Savannah River, state parks such as Sadlers Creek and Lake Hartwell only get crowded when fishing tournaments are underway, she said.
The state park landing at Dreher Island on Lake Murray will fill up on the Fourth of July, Dawson said. On most other summer weekends or holiday it will stay busy but not turn boaters away.
The rural river ramps, more remote and consequently less crowded, tend to be safer despite the isolation. There a few if any rashes of car break-ins in, Antonio said.
The problem that Charleston County sheriff's deputies do find there — stolen cars ditched in the water — has actually become a search and recovery training exercise for dive teams.
Some answers
Work was just about to start on the first public boat landing and ramp on Daniel Island when it hit one more roadblock last week: the land is needed to support other road work.
"The South Carolina Department of Transportation has notified city officials that it will need exclusive use of the property for an as-yet-undetermined period of time for important road projects in the area," said city spokesman Jack O'Toole.
"The city will provide an updated timeline as soon as we know more about the department's schedule and requirements," he said.
The ramp has been in the works for at least five years, delayed by a snarl of problems including hurricanes, regulatory hurdles and the closing of the Wando Bridge in 2018 for cable repairs.
"It's really been a convoluted thing," said Jason Kronsberg, city of Charleston parks director.
The latest delay came after state Sen. Larry Grooms, a Berkeley County Republican, chairman of the Finance Committee, said funding had been secured.
The $1.4 million ramp would be directly under the Interstate 526 bridge over the Wando River and will be within 3 miles of Remley's Point. The project has been moving slowly for at least five years and sought long before that to relieve the severely overcrowded Remleys Point and Shem Creek landing, also nearby in Mount Pleasant.
The landing is planned to feature a double ramp similar to many of the landings around Charleston, an aluminum dock and parking for 440 vehicles. It will be paid for largely by the state Water Recreation Resource Fund, a tax on gasoline sales.
More urban ramps are needed, but the costs and rising waterfront land values make locating them harder each year. Some boaters don't even want them, Fladd said. They say more ramps will just put more boats on the already crowded the waters. He doesn't agree.
"We need more access. You have to grow the access along with the population," Fladd said.
Campbell said at a minimum, more "throw-in" accesses should be built for paddlers who now add to the throngs at already swarmed landings such as the Shem Creek, Remleys Point or the Wappoo Cut in West Ashley.
Another factor that would make things easier is that inexperienced boaters should learn the ropes during off hours and ask for pointers, both Fladd and Campbell agreed. Campbell knows a few experienced boaters who hire out as one-on-one instructors, he said.
Meanwhile, courtesy is key, McBride concurred.