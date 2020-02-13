Dangerous James Island intersection spurs more debate for Charleston city council

After a slew of emails from Riverland Terrace neighbors, a letter from a state senator and pleas from residents Tuesday night, the Charleston City Council backed off plans to change the traffic pattern at Maybank Highway and Riverland Drive on James Island.

The plan would have prohibited motorists on Maybank driving toward Johns Island from making a left onto Riverland Drive, Instead, they would have been rerouted down Golfview Drive.

Golfview Drive resident Veronica White said, and police confirmed, there was a crash between a tractor-trailer and a car on Maybank Highway at Golfview on Wednesday morning, the day after the council's decision to delay a vote.

"It's not just that intersection," White said. "People just go really fast down Maybank in general, but that intersection is also a very dangerous one no doubt."

Madeline Britton, who has lived on Golfview Drive almost five years, said neighbors are very aware of how problematic the intersection is.

"A lot of times when those crashes occur we hear them," Britton said. "My neighbors are the ones calling 911 and heading out there before the police and ambulances show up, so we obviously want this intersection to be made safer."

The speed limit on the four-lane road is 40 mph, though White, Britton and Riverland Terrace Neighborhood Association President Troy Miller say people travel much faster. They all said the solution proposed earlier this week would have increased traffic on a pedestrian-heavy Golfview Drive and wouldn't have addressed the issue of speeding.

According to data from the state Department of Public Safety, 135 collisions were reported at the intersection between 2014 and 2019, including one fatal crash. Another 68 people were injured and 92 incidents occurred in which property was damaged. There was a spike in 2017 — the year of the fatal crash — in which 20 people were reported injured and 15 records of property damage were noted.

A citywide transportation plan from 2018 identified 13 hot spots — 10 intersections and three corridors — that residents said should be improved. The intersection was one of them.

City leaders wanted to improve safety in the area and a committee earlier in the week signed off on the proposal. One committee member, new Councilman Karl Brady, defended the committee's decision by describing plan to change the turn location as the "least bad option of all the bad options that we had.”

Data presented to the committee showed that as many as 30 cars during peak hours back up some 1,200 people trying to get onto or off of Johns Island.

“When reviewing it that way, people on Johns Island already feel underrepresented and we’re telling them they don’t matter because 30 people,” Brady said.

The other ideas included construction of left turn lanes on Maybank Highway and starting the traffic cycle with a green arrow light for those turning off Maybank Highway. Residents in the area liked that idea because they said it would have less of an impact on the roadway. The problem is, according to a Charleston County contracted engineer, the state Department of Transportation wouldn't sign off on the use of one of those traffic lights.

In an emailed statement asking for an explanation of the criteria to allow for use of those traffic lights, SCDOT Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin said that kind of traffic light "would not serve as an effective counter-measure to address the safety concerns at this intersection." Colvin did not provide the criteria.

Two City Councilmen took aim at the state Department of Transportation during Tuesday night's meeting, including Ross Appel who represents residents in that neighborhood. He said the city will do what it can to come to a "common-sense" solution.

"Here we are trying to do something very simple for a need that is very unique to the city of Charleston and what do we have — we have bureaucrats in Columbia telling us what to do about a traffic signal on a road,” Appel said.

Councilman Harry Griffin didn’t mince words about the committee’s decision, the procedure and his view of the state DOT:

“How did this happen? Well, we have a Department of Transportation that doesn’t have any respect for us — none,” Griffin said. “It’s not just happening on James Island, it’s happening all over our city — it’s happening in West Ashley along Bees Ferry Road and Highway 61. We cannot get the DOT to work with us.”

To the criticism of DOT, Colvin said: "SCDOT strives to work collaboratively with all stakeholders in a professional manner that keeps safety at the forefront of our decision making processes."

With the golf course in the beginning stages of renovations, residents feel it is the best time to address the intersection.

White said she thinks turn signals is a good solution but the larger issue of fast drivers will remain. She said, depending on the cost, that one solution might be adding another traffic light on Maybank as well. She thought of Mount Pleasant's Coleman Boulevard.

"I'm not sure if it's a great comparison because there's a lot of people over there," White said. "But, to me, a lower speed limit or more traffic lights would be a better solution."

The city is back to the drawing board.

Keith Benjamin, the city's director of traffic and transportation, said he is trying to figure out the next steps on this issue.

"This just happened on Tuesday. We haven't figured out who the stakeholders are," Benjamin said. "We're still digesting so I haven't figured out every decision on how we'll be moving next."

State Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, is now involved, too, and said pointing fingers won't help.

"DOT hasn't given an official weigh-in on this," Senn said. "I want us all to be a team and come up with a different solution and we should be able to do that."