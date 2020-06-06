You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Dad and toddler thrown into water when current shifts Charleston tour boat from dock

sunrise (web only)
Buy Now

Sunrise over Charleston harbor on Tuesday, September 12, 2017. Glenn Smith/Staff

A father and daughter were injured Saturday after a tour boat ramp they were boarding shifted, sending the pair 20 feet into the water.

The man was pushing his 2-year-old in a stroller onto the second floor of a tour boat docked by the Charleston Maritime Center when they fell just before 1:30 p.m., Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.

The captain told first responders that the current had pulled the boat from the ramp, sending the family tumbling.

The crew managed to pull the father and child, still strapped into the stroller, out of the water and onto the deck, Francis said.

Charleston firefighters and EMS took them to Medical University Hospital, where the man was treated for an injury to his arm and his daughter for minor injuries.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News