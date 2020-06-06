Dad and toddler thrown into water when current shifts Charleston tour boat from dock

A father and daughter were injured Saturday after a tour boat ramp they were boarding shifted, sending the pair 20 feet into the water.
The man was pushing his 2-year-old in a stroller onto the second floor of a tour boat docked by the Charleston Maritime Center when they fell just before 1:30 p.m., Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis said.
The captain told first responders that the current had pulled the boat from the ramp, sending the family tumbling.
The crew managed to pull the father and child, still strapped into the stroller, out of the water and onto the deck, Francis said.
Charleston firefighters and EMS took them to Medical University Hospital, where the man was treated for an injury to his arm and his daughter for minor injuries.