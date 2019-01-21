When Berkeley's only county-owned tourist park was ravaged by floodwaters in October 2015, people knew the park would need time to recover.
No one predicted it would take more than three years.
Millions of dollars' worth of damages had to be assessed. Mounds of paperwork had to be filed. Local officials had to coordinate with a federal agency suffering from high turnover that led to duplicated paperwork.
To make matters worse, Hurricane Matthew (2016), Tropical Storm Irma (2017) and a January snowstorm (2018) swept through the Lowcountry, pushing the park's reopening further down the road.
Residents became impatient. County officials said they were doing the best they could.
But now, years after suffering massive damage in the historic flood, Cypress Gardens is ready.
County officials announced this month the long-awaited reopening is set for April 13. The park, officials said, is better than it was before it closed.
The announcement of the restoration is a breath of fresh air for many.
“It’s very hard to put into words exactly how we feel," said Heather Johnson, director of Cypress Gardens. "We’re really excited. We knew we’d open eventually."
Setbacks
The 170-acre sanctuary, covered in swamp trails and cypress trees, was once part of a large rice plantation along the Cooper River. Its butterfly house and scenery made it a popular spot for tourists, field trips and weddings — bringing in almost 50,000 visitors a year. Movies like “The Patriot" and "The Notebook" were filmed in the shadows of its cypress trees. It's also been featured in national magazines.
In 2015, the park took a hit when flooding damaged every building except the classroom and ticket booth. Water collected in many areas. Mold sprouted not long afterward.
Thus began the county's three-year process of sifting through mounds of paperwork required by state and federal agencies.
A handful of natural disasters didn't make things any easier.
"The weather has definitely played a huge part," Johnson said.
Several predictions that the park would open in three to six months provided frequent letdowns. Residents became disheartened.
Amy Dabbs, a horticulture agent with Clemson Extension, used to host master gardening classes at the park. When the park closed, the plant enthusiasts didn't have anywhere to meet.
“They just didn’t have an outlet to help the community. They felt at loose ends," Dabbs said. Cypress Gardens "is the botanical garden for Berkeley County. That’s it.”
Park employees continued to work at the site, even though the park was closed to visitors. Employees showed up regularly to trim vegetation and do other maintenance. The park, which had eight employees when it closed, now has 15 workers. Park expenditures last year were about $669,000, including salaries.
"If you came out here, while we’ve been closed, nothing was overgrown," Johnson said.
County residents also continued to fund the site even while it was closed.
Since 2010, the county has collected a separate property tax for Cypress Gardens that's totaled over $6.5 million as of Jan. 16.
“Bloom: The $6 Million Campaign to Rebuild Cypress Gardens," a fundraiser introduced to council in April 2017, remains on hold, county spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer said. Officials said they are focused on reopening the park.
Better than before
After the flood, county officials estimated damage at $4 million. So far, they've spent about $1.6 million that's come from insurance, county money and Federal Emergency Management Agency funds.
Officials didn't want to just rebuild the park though. They wanted to make it better than it was before to include improvements to old buildings.
The popular Butterfly House has been revamped to include new polycarbonate panels and murals painted by local high school students. Walking trails that were previously gravel have been replaced with asphalt and will feature new bridges. The cottage space has also been renovated. The parking lot was expanded to include 250 additional spaces.
The most notable addition, officials say, is the boat dock. The dirt-and-gravel support underneath the launch pad had washed away in the storm. In August, officials approved a $363,395 contract to renovate the dock. It's been replaced to include oyster shell concrete that the county says gives it a more natural look. It's also accessible to those who have disabilities.
Some of the structures still need more work though. The site's Heritage Museum, which details the slave history of the former Dean Hall Plantation, will not be open by April. Dean Hall, the event venue, will also still be closed until renovations are completed.
Berkeley County took over the site from the city of Charleston in 1996. Before a train hit Cypress Gardens Roads bridge in 2014, the park was seeing its best year.
Come this spring, the county says that the park will be in a much better state than it was before.
“There’s a lot of work going on," said Chad Fosnight, the site's construction project manager. "When the park opens, it’ll look like a new park.”
Residents and tourists are anxious about paddling through the swamps again and watching alligators sunbathe atop fallen logs. Johnson said that while the park was closed, she received numerous calls a day from people saying they can’t wait to return to the grounds where "The Patriot" was filmed.
"We certainly want to see park reopen,"said county spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer. "It’s a blessing in disguise. People really care about the park. We’re doing everything we can to get it reopen.”