Cypress Gardens' Heritage Room receives $125,000 SC grant for renovations

MONCKS CORNER — Cypress Gardens, the popular Berkeley County tourist attraction, has been awarded a $125,000 state grant to renovate the Heritage Room.

The "Undiscovered South Carolina" grant program of the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism assists communities with the development of publicly owned tourist attractions that bring visitors to the Palmetto State.

The grant will go toward renovating the Heritage Room, damaged in the historic 2015 floods.

The Heritage Room is an interactive hall where visitors learn about the history of Berkeley County, the state of South Carolina, the cultivation of rice during the colonial period and the creation of the cypress swamp through photos, videos and artifacts.

The Heritage Room also will be used as a rental facility for gatherings like weddings and birthday parties.

“The tourism industry is an important part of the South Carolina economy,” PRT Director Duane Parrish said.

“Developing, implementing, and maintaining a successful tourism product is often a long-term, complex and expensive process," he added. "The grant program helps communities put their big ideas on the map, bringing tourism dollars to new — and more — places around the state.”

The renovation project is expected to cost about $250,000. Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said he wasn’t sure when construction would be completed.

“The Heritage Room is one of the many gems that makes Cypress Gardens so great," Cribb said. "We look forward to reopening this historical feature in the park soon.”

In October 2015, historic and damaging flooding closed Cypress Gardens for nearly five years. The park was submerged with 1 to 4 feet of standing water throughout the 170-acre site.

The park struggled to reopen. There were funding issues, federal codes that had to be met and setbacks from additional weather events that conspired to push the park’s reopening efforts well into 2019.

The county poured $2.1 million into Cypress Gardens and the park finally reopened in April that year.

“Renovating the Heritage Room is the last piece to repairing Cypress Gardens,” Cribb said. “It was important for us to open up in April of 2019 and not delay it. We’re going to tell the history of Berkeley County in that room. It’s going to be awesome. We have a lot of school field trips, so we wanted all the kids in our schools to learn the history of our county.”

Dean Hall was also damaged during the floods. An additional $570,000 was needed to renovate the attraction, which opened up to the public in November.

Dean Hall had been a popular choice for wedding receptions before the flood. As many as 100 weddings per year were held in the space that can now hold up to 250 people with coronavirus restrictions.

“It’s just gorgeous, it’s better than it used to be,” said park Director Heather McDowell. “As word has gotten out that Dean Hall is open again, we’ve had a lot of interest for bookings.”

The park was originally part of Dean Hall, one of the Cooper River’s largest rice plantations.

Cypress Gardens was created in the late 1920s and was opened to the public in 1932. Once owned by the family of Benjamin Kittredge, it was sold for $1 to the city of Charleston in 1964.

Hurricane Hugo in 1989 nearly destroyed Cypress Gardens, but the city rebuilt it and eventually turned it over to Berkeley County in 1996.

The park has flourished since its reopening. Its attendance nearly doubled from 50,000 to 93,000 over an 11-month span from April 2019 to March 2020.

The park was forced to close for two months — March through May — because of the coronavirus pandemic but is back open with social distancing protocols in place.