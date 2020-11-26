Cypress Gardens' Dean Hall is back in business after $570,000 in renovations

Cypress Gardens’ Dean Hall is back in business — finally.

Five years after historic flooding that took place in October 2015, renovations to the popular 7,000-square-foot facility have been completed. Dean Hall opened up to the public in November.

Heather McDowell, the park director for the popular Berkeley County tourist attraction, can still remember the feeling she had the first time she saw the Cypress Gardens and Dean Hall after the flood.

The gate to the park was submerged, with 1 to 4 feet of standing water throughout the 170-acre facility. McDowell was forced to paddle a canoe into the park to survey the damage from the storm.

When she finally made her way to Dean Hall that morning five years ago, there was still water in the structure. There had been a wedding reception set up for the night before the storm, but everything had been ruined because of the flooding.

“It was so sad to see what the flood had done to the hall,” McDowell said. “To think about what that poor bride had gone through. It was just a sad, sad day.”

There were plenty of mornings following the storm when McDowell wondered if the park and Dean Hall would ever reopen again. For four years, Berkeley County and Cypress Gardens park officials waded through the bureaucratic red tape of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in an effort to reopen its gates.

There were funding issues, federal codes that had to be met and then setbacks from additional weather events that conspired to push the park’s reopening efforts well into 2019.

The county poured in $2.1 million into Cypress Gardens and the park finally reopened in April 2019, but Dean Hall wasn’t quite ready for public consumption.

It still needed some work.

An additional $570,000 would be required to renovate Dean Hall.

“The flood was tragic,” said Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “After being closed 3½ years, we wanted to get the park back open and we didn’t want to have to wait until Dean Hall was finished. Now that Dean Hall is finished, I think we've definitely done right by the park.”

Dean Hall had been a popular choice for wedding receptions before the flood. As many as 100 weddings per year were held in the facility that can hold now up to 250 people with coronavirus restrictions. McDowell said the hall has been booked for several events in December.

“It’s just gorgeous, it’s better than it used to be,” McDowell said. “As word has gotten out that Dean Hall is open again, we’ve had a lot of interest for bookings.”

The park was originally part of Dean Hall, one of the Cooper River’s largest rice plantations. Cypress Gardens was created in the late 1920s and was opened to the public in 1932. Once owned by the family of Benjamin Kittredge, it was sold for $1 to the city of Charleston in 1964.

Hurricane Hugo in 1989 nearly destroyed Cypress Gardens, but the city rebuilt it and eventually turned it over to Berkeley County in 1996.