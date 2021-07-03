Cyclists ride across nation to raise support for Charleston ministry

Biking across the nation could be a daunting task for an experienced cyclist, but a group of riders is completing the journey for a worthy cause.

Five bikers were scheduled to finish a 4,100-mile trip July 3 to raise money for launching a Charleston-based Young Life Capernaum in Charleston, a ministry that would provide mentorship to special-needs youths.

"I would have quit in Wyoming if this was just for fun," said rider Tommy Fairbairn as he helped set up the crew's sleeping tents in Lexington, Va.

Fairbairn is part of a group of recent college graduates that includes Stan Connors and Nick Richardson of Mount Pleasant, and two men from North Carolina, Matthew Kierski and Davis Linscott.

The friends initially joked last year about the idea of trekking across the country on bikes, but the proposal became more serious upon realizing it could serve as a fundraising tool for launching the Young Life Capernaum ministry in the Lowcountry.

There's already a Young Life Charleston group that provides guidance to youths in area schools. But the ministry lacks the "Capernaum" focus, which provides programs for young people with disabilities.

The cycling crew began their quest May 21 in Oregon. The nine-state journey, documented on the 5 Guys Instagram page that's amassed just under 800 followers, was concluding July 3 in Yorktown, Va.

Journeying through America's Midwest, the bikers came across a number of small rural towns often populated with accommodating residents.

For instance, there was the man in Baker City, Ore., who let the group stay in his old paint shop that had been converted into a bike store.

There was also the gentlemen in the small city of Walden, Colo., who allowed the riders to pick through his large pile of spare parts and take away some bike axles.

For lodging, the men used the Warm Showers app to locate kind residents who opened their doors.

“We’ve been super humbled by the kindness of strangers," Connors said.

The typical riding day lasted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and covered 100 miles. Food often consisted of gas station tortillas and McDonald's shakes.

"We’ve been having so many McFlurries," Connors said.

Traveling America's roadways as novice cyclists brought bumps and bruises for some of the crew members who fell after a handful of bike mishaps. Fairbairn admitted his lack of preparation for the trip may have resulted in a long learning curve as he got accustomed to his bike.

But their passion for giving back to the ministry serves as the men's driving force.

“I just think it's incredible," said Neil Gardner, director of Charleston Young Life.

"Here are these guys who are pushing their bodies to the absolute extreme biking across the country for kids ... who will never know them."

All of the cyclists have ties with Young Life, an organization they say has helped them cultivate strong relationships with Christ. The cross-country journey is about giving back to a ministry that has helped shape their lives.

“That ministry has impacted all of us," Richardson said. "It seemed like a unifying object between us."

Charleston's Young Life chapter has a presence in 16 middle and high schools. The Capernaum component would focus on special-needs children across the Lowcountry rather than being based in a specific school.

The effort would provide activities for children of all abilities, including fellowship dinners and open mic nights.

"It brings people together," said Joe Danehower, a Charleston-based Young Life volunteer.

Donors have been generous with gifts, with some contributing a certain amount per state. The campaign has raised just over $8,500 so far.

People can donate online at giving.younglife.org.