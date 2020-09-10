Cyberhackers disrupt Mount Pleasant high school's online classes with vulgar language

Students at a Mount Pleasant high school had several of their online classes interrupted this week when cyberhackers started spewing offensive language during their virtual course meetings.

At least two online classes at Lucy Beckham High School were disrupted when uninvited guests joined livestreamed class video calls and started using vulgar language.

One of the incidents took place Wednesday, a day after students returned to the classroom. The other took place Thursday, district spokesman Andy Pruitt said.

"Unfortunately, we have discovered that a few students in our virtual classrooms are sharing their links with individuals outside the class," Pruitt said in a statement.

Like all high schools across Charleston County, most Lucy Beckham students started the school year online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. While some students were allowed to return in person, the majority are tuning into their classes virtually until virus activity slows.

Staff members are working to prevent uninvited individuals from gaining access to the meetings by closely monitoring who is allowed into the virtual room, Pruitt said.

Students are also required to have their cameras turned on while in class so teachers can easily identify them.

"In the meantime, we want to make clear that anyone who is a student in CCSD is subject to the Student of Code of Conduct and the Progressive Discipline Plan when it comes to their behavior in a virtual classroom," Pruitt said.

"Law enforcement could be notified as well," he added.

Maddie Cahillane, a 10th grade student at Lucy Beckham, said teachers discussed the incidents in each of her classes Thursday. Now, she said, all of the school's online meetings and chats are being recorded.

If possible, the district asks parents to monitor their children's participation in virtual classrooms, Pruitt said.

That includes information such as class meeting links and times that students can share with others.