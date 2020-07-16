Customers sue Petland Summerville, claiming store sold them sick puppies

Seven families have sued Petland Summerville and the franchiser Petland Inc., alleging that the store knowingly sold them sick puppies.

“It’s been a very emotional journey," said Megan Madden, owner of a soft coat Wheaten terrier named Chewbacca.

“I don’t think we’ll ever know any long-term health effects."

The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday. In 2018, the Bacons Bridge Road pet store was sold to a new owner, who announced plans to start selling puppies from commercial breeders. Petland Summerville is the only pet store in the town and Dorchester County that sells puppies for profit. Organizations like the Charleston Animal Society, Lowcountry Animal Rescue and Dorchester Paws have routinely spoken out against the practice.

Advocates and officials have argued such practices lead to the development of "puppy mills" or dog breeders that push out puppies for profit. Officials like Dorchester County Councilman David Chinnis have regularly voiced concerns over the detailed health records of puppies sold at stores like Petland.

Petland Summerville and Petland Inc. did not respond to The Post and Courier's requests for comments about the lawsuit.

Chinnis is also a local Boykin spaniel breeder and a board member with animal shelter Dorchester Paws. It's easy and simple to do things like genetic testing for any health concerns, he said. And commercial entities like Petland have an obligation to raise and treat pets like they were in their own home.

“And I have yet to see that happen," he said.

The families who filed the lawsuit seek compensation for damages associated with veterinary bills, the purchase of the puppies, additional associated costs and past and future emotional distress. They are represented by the the law firm Kidd Corvey & Simpson, with additional help from attorneys with the Animal Protection Law Department at the Humane Society of the United States.

Ted Corvery, an attorney with Kidd Corvey & Simpson, said families like Madden's were reassured their dogs were healthy when they were purchased. Madden's dog Chewbacca was later diagnosed with seizure disorders and two respiratory infections.

At their last veterinary visit a few months ago, Madden was told that Chewbacca wouldn't have much longer to live. Today he is still alive, taking mediation three times a day. But Madden family members are constantly anxious regarding any signs of illness.

“You just live in that constant fear of 'What if?' " she said.

In addition to seeking damages for thousands of dollars in veterinary bills, Corey said their specific goal is to end the practice of selling pets without detailed health histories. In the eyes of the law, pets are considered property and not their role as a potential emotional companion.

“I would hope this case can change that, I don’t know if it can," Corvey said.

Last month, Dorchester County Council unanimously voted to make it illegal for any pet store employee or manager to display, sell or otherwise dispose of any dog or cat in unincorporated parts of the county.

Chinnis introduced the ordinance earlier this year after North Myrtle Beach became the first area in the state to approve a similar law.

The Dorchester County ordinance does not cover Summerville.