A data breach detailing more than 800 current and former Charleston County employees' identifying information was caused by a Human Resources employee accidentally sending a list of information to a former county employee.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the situation Aug. 6. The county on Monday began alerting employees whose information was included in the e-mail, said spokesman Shawn Smetana.

Smetana said the county also alerted the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies about the incident.

The breach included employees':

Name

Date of birth

Social Security number

Gender

Salary

Hire date

Whether they were eligible for retiree health care

Whether they are an active or inactive employee

It is unclear why or how the information was sent through HR to a former county employee. The employee who sent the information will be subject to a disciplinary process, Smetana said.

In an email to affected employees, County Administrator Jennifer Miller said the county would offer a free year of credit monitoring through Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. Miller encouraged employees to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.

No bank account information was released in the breach, according to Miller's note.