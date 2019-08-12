A data breach detailing more than 800 current and former Charleston County employees' identifying information was caused by a Human Resources employee accidentally sending a list of information to a former county employee.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the situation Aug. 6. The county on Monday began alerting employees whose information was included in the e-mail, said spokesman Shawn Smetana.
Smetana said the county also alerted the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies about the incident.
The breach included employees':
- Name
- Date of birth
- Social Security number
- Gender
- Salary
- Hire date
- Whether they were eligible for retiree health care
- Whether they are an active or inactive employee
It is unclear why or how the information was sent through HR to a former county employee. The employee who sent the information will be subject to a disciplinary process, Smetana said.
In an email to affected employees, County Administrator Jennifer Miller said the county would offer a free year of credit monitoring through Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. Miller encouraged employees to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission.
No bank account information was released in the breach, according to Miller's note.