Over 800 current and former Charleston County employees were part of an Aug. 6 data breach. File/Staff

A data breach detailing more than 800 current and former Charleston County employees' identifying information was caused by a Human Resources employee accidentally sending a list of information to a former county employee.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the situation Aug. 6. The county on Monday began alerting employees whose information was included in the e-mail, said spokesman Shawn Smetana.

Smetana said the county also alerted the three major U.S. credit reporting agencies about the incident.

The breach included employees':

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Social Security number
  • Gender
  • Salary
  • Hire date
  • Whether they were eligible for retiree health care
  • Whether they are an active or inactive employee

It is unclear why or how the information was sent through HR to a former county employee. The employee who sent the information will be subject to a disciplinary process, Smetana said.

In an email to affected employees, County Administrator Jennifer Miller said the county would offer a free year of credit monitoring through Equifax, Experian or TransUnion. Miller encouraged employees to file a report with the Federal Trade Commission. 

No bank account information was released in the breach, according to Miller's note. 

Contact Conner Mitchell at 843-958-1336. Follow him on Twitter at @ConnerMitchell0.

Conner Mitchell is a Kansas native covering Berkeley and Dorchester counties for The Post and Courier. He is a graduate of the University of Kansas and has worked previously at the Kansas City Star, Lawrence Journal-World and Palm Beach Post.

