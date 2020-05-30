Curfew in Columbia as protest over Floyd's death send 4 cops to hospital, 1 critically hurt

COLUMBIA — Four police officers were injured, one critically, as tensions rose hours into an otherwise peaceful protest in Columbia as hundreds marched down Columbia's Main Street in protest of another African American man killed by police.
Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said at least one of the officers was injured while responding to a man who was injured when a group of people attacked him.
Mayor Steve Benjamin imposed a curfew effective at 6 p.m. Saturday to help calm the situation. It will remain in effect through the weekend.
In the late afternoon, a couple blocks west of police headquarters, a group got into a confrontation that ended in protesters throwing rocks and breaking windows of an SUV. Police in riot gear pushed back the crowd and stood around the SUV. One person was arrested after firing a gun, officials said.
Several protesters climbed scaffolding of a nearby hotel under construction and hung a banner. Another spray painted graffiti on the parking garage across the street.
Protesters were seen breaking windows of Vista business and breaking into the Sandlers jewelry store.
Benjamin said the city welcomes peaceful protest and discourse, "but this is unacceptable."
Echoing coordinated events across the country, crowds marched and rallied on the steps of the S.C. State House. While some protests have erupted in violence, the event in the Capital City Saturday remained mostly peaceful.
While Floyd's death is just the latest to grip national headlines, organizers said the event was not just in remembrance of him but all victims of police brutality and racial violence, from Mike Brown to Eric Garner.
Serving as a reminder of South Carolina’s own pain was a poster bearing the image of Dylann Roof, the white supremacist who in 2015 massacred nine black church members in Charleston's Emanuel AME church.
Under Roof's photo, the poster read "alive." Under Floyd's, "dead."
The rally was a first for Takayla Hart, 19, of Orangeburg.
"We're just honestly tired," she said. "And this straw was just the last straw for me."
Politicians also weighed in with Gov. Henry McMaster tweeting “South Carolinians are well within their rights to publicly and peacefully express anger over the inexcusable taking of George Floyd’s life. We should all be angry. There is no excuse for this.”
And state Rep. Todd Rutherford, D-Columbia, stood up at the rally to say, “This has to stop now.”
“Every time I turn on the TV, I watch a man as life leaves his body,” he said.
The continued threat of the coronavirus also hung over the day.
Alex Hursey and Mike Lewis chose to embrace it, with the Hartsville and Florence residents writing "I can't breathe” across their masks.
"I got to stand up, because this is not fair what's happening," Hursey said of her decision to attend. "I've spoken out on social media, but that's not enough."
Pittman referenced the virus saying, the common refrain ”we’re in this together” doesn’t ring true when these deaths continue to happen.
Protesters left the Statehouse grounds, marching to the Columbia Police Department. Along the way, marchers briefly stopped traffic on busy streets so the group could pass through safely.
The scene at police headquarters was mixed. One African American officer shared hugs with two female marchers. But tensions occasionally flared with marchers throwing water bottles until march leaders calmed the crowd.
Officers dressed in riot gear and holding shields emerged from the station to hold back the crowd. Barriers were pulled away and marchers and officers stood toe to toe. It culminated in marchers removing the American and S.C. state flags from poles outside the station and burning them on the lawn.
Saturday evening, a group of sign-toting protesters marched down Main Street in downtown Greenville, chanting “Black Lives Matter!”
A black woman and a young boy lagged behind. The boy approached a white police officer, who offered his hand and a slight grin. They embraced — the woman recorded the moment on her cellphone — and parted ways.
It was a lighthearted moment during an otherwise emotionally charged evening. Protesters held signs — one read"‘Blue Lives Murder" — and shouted at Greenville police officers. At several junctions officers acted as human blockades, halting the march’s progress. Police placed handcuffs on one white woman, who had engaged in a shouting match with a counterprotesting white man. Later, a black man was led away from the protest by officers.
Protesters stood shoulder to shoulder, setting aside social distancing guidelines even as coronavirus cases in the state increase.
This story is developing. Please check back up for updates.