Cunningham and Mace debate Monday night. Here are 3 things each candidate needs to do.

After months anticipating a showdown, the two candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District race — Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham and Republican challenger state Rep. Nancy Mace — will have their first televised debate Monday night.

The event, jointly sponsored by The Post and Courier, S.C. Educational Television and S.C. Public Radio, will be a key moment in the competitive congressional race.

Cunningham has raised a lot of money so far — more than $3 million, according to the latest quarterly federal fundraising reports, surpassing Mace's $740,000.

Both candidates have seen a flood of support from outside groups while airwaves, televisions and mailboxes have been filled with attacks that have targeted each candidate's record, policy proposals and party alignment.

On Monday night, they'll be cutting through the noise to address pressing elements of the race. Here's what each candidate needs to do to come out ahead.

The debate runs from 7 to 8 p.m. from the studios of ETV Lowcountry, the network’s regional station in Beaufort. The election is Nov. 3.

Find a talking point besides offshore drilling

When President Donald Trump issued an oil-drilling moratorium for the Southeast coast earlier this month, it became a major turning point in South Carolina’s worries about oil interests having an impact on the Lowcountry.

It also changed the course of the campaign, taking the wind out of the issue.

Cunningham has made fighting offshore drilling a major part of his first term in office and a major accomplishment touted in his campaign advertisements.

Mace has slammed the congressman's drill-halt bill that passed the House, but not the Senate, as an example of an accomplishment he is marketing that doesn't have real-life results.

Now that Trump has entered the picture, the congressman will have to play up another legislative victory and Mace will have to drop some of the rhetoric that has been repeated in her ads.

Appeal to suburban women

Cunningham's 2018 victory can be attributed to, in large part, the suburbs.

Dozens of Charleston neighborhoods that helped elect Trump president in 2016 flipped and gave the majority of their votes to Cunningham.

What was once considered a solid GOP voting bloc — no Democratic presidential candidate has won the suburbs since Lyndon Johnson’s massive victory in 1964 — has been slowly changing for decades. Moreover, as has been the case in the last five midterm elections dating back to 1998, women turn out to vote at slightly higher rates than men.

Gibbs Knotts, a political scientist at the College of Charleston, said Cunningham's image as an "all-around nice guy" is a successful tactic and that it "does well with suburban women.”

It's key for Cunningham to keep this bloc of voters and not damage his image or chances with this demographic.

Mace's ads, meanwhile, showcase her role as a single mother in the prominent Daniel Island suburbs. She understands what issues matter to them, and it would be smart to speak directly to them and attempt to win them over from her opponent.

Market themselves as a bipartisan innovator

On first glance, it's hard to tell what political party Mace and Cunningham are when watching their personal advertisements. They're purposefully bipartisan.

Cunningham has repeatedly referred to legislation he has passed with GOP politicians in the House of Representatives and repeats that he was ranked by the Lugar Center as the most bipartisan freshman in Congress.

Mace has fought this point by consistently repeating that Cunningham votes with Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi more often than not. And while she has supported many of Trump's talking points, she could improve her chances with an across-the-aisle appeal on policy.

Cunningham needs to address his voting record directly, and Mace could score a lot of points by landing a factual critique of how he votes with some of the Democrats' biggest names.

Debate details

The debate will be moderated by Post and Courier political reporter Jamie Lovegrove and SCETV Host Gavin Jackson.

Each candidate will give an opening statement, followed by questions from Lovegrove and Jackson and then a closing statement.

Viewers can also livestream the debate on SCETV on Youtube, Facebook and Twitter.