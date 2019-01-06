Charleston police arrested a man Saturday in connection to a fatal shooting in West Ashley.
Paul E. Capps, 72, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime.
Authorities said that Capps and another man, who are related, were arguing inside Capps' residence at 1443 River Front Drive when he shot the other around 6:20 p.m. Their relationship to one another was not immediately clear.
Capps remained on the scene and was arrested after officers arrived, Charleston Police Department spokesman Charles Francis said.
The deceased has not been publicly identified by authorities, and the investigation is ongoing.
The fatal shooting marked the second recorded homicide in Charleston in 2019, according to a Post and Courier database.
Michael Majchrowicz contributed to this report.