Officer-involved shooting kills one after long chase along I-26

A high-speed chase led to an officer-involved shooting early Friday, in which one person was killed and another arrested.
The pursuit began in Orangeburg County at 1:49 a.m., Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said, after a state trooper tried to stop a speeding vehicle. They continued northbound on Interstate 95 before the driver turned on to Interstate 26 toward Charleston.
Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office personnel joined the pursuit around 2:30 a.m., Lewis said, until the vehicle pulled over at a rest stop off College Park Road.
“At some point, there was some exchange of gun fire,” Lewis said.
Officials haven't yet determined whether the dead victim was a suspect, Lewis said, and haven't released their identity. The arrested suspect's name also hasn't been released.
The State Law Enforcement Division was called in to investigate the shooting, which stretches across county lines.
Charleston deputies are investigating two crashes involving civilian vehicles at the scene, Capt. Roger Antonio said, neither of which caused serious injuries.
Troopers and two Berkeley personnel have been placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation is conducted, as is standard in officer-involved shootings.
No law enforcement personnel were injured, Lewis said.
