A 17-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in Columbia's Five Points nightlife district, according to a Columbia Police Department press release.
Officers responded to two gun shots that were heard around 1:30 a.m. on Harden Street near a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
While investigating the area, officers found the victim in a nearby parking lot suffering a gun shot wound to the leg. Officers applied first aid and called for Emergency Medical Services.
Officers do not believe the woman was the intended target of the shooting based on ballistic evidence, the press release states.
Five Points is currently wrestling with its identity as it seeks to reconcile its reputation amid residents' concerns over nighttime safety.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.