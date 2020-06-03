Charleston Police seek videos or photographs of protesters who committed crimes or violent acts

The Charleston Police Department (CPD) released the following statement on June 2:
"The Charleston Police Department respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our mission of protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution is dual and simultaneous, not contradictory.
Accordingly, we are committed to apprehending and charging violent instigators who are exploiting legitimate, peaceful protests and engage in violating the law.
We are encouraging the community to send in relevant videos or photographs, as well as identifications of those responsible for the unlawful acts this past weekend. They can be sent to: cpdtips@charleston-sc.gov.
You may also call to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD Central detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554- 1111."