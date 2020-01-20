Berkeley County authorities are investigating the killings of three people who were found shot to death in a vehicle on Monday.

Deputies were dispatched to a partially wooded area off Crawl Hill Drive in Pineville, an unincorporated area of Berkeley County, around 3:30 p.m.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said the initial call deputies received was about a vehicle that appeared to have been in an accident and was in a field about a mile away from S.C. Highway 45.

Lewis said that when deputies arrived on the scene, they approached the four-door sedan and discovered the bodies inside.

All of the victims, Lewis said, appeared to have died as the result of gunshot wounds.

Lewis was unable to provide additional information about the victims, including their gender, their ages or their relationships with one another. He said the Berkeley County Coroner will release the identities of the deceased and is in the process of identifying next of kin.

"We have no motive for this shooting at this point," Lewis said Monday night.

Nearly four hours after the initial call, law enforcement and the Berkeley County Coroner remained at the scene, located off a dirt road.

Lewis was unable to provide additional details about the specific make and model of the vehicle found Monday afternoon, but confirmed it was registered in South Carolina.

"Pineville is a close-knit community, and we are actively involved in this community," said Lewis. "We have a very strong community watch program and community action team assigned to Pineville. We work closely with the community on their issues."

This is the deadliest shooting in Berkeley County so far this year.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 843-719-4412, or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.