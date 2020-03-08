Crime widespread on Charleston's west side. But violence often near public housing.

More than a dozen homicides and over 50 other major crimes west of Interstate 26 and north of Spring Street in Charleston in the past five years prompted a neighborhood meeting with police recently, after which some residents were left wondering if they'd been told the whole story.

An analysis of the past five years' worth of Charleston Police Department data by The Post and Courier shows that 12 homicides occurred there between 2015 and 2019, as have 53 aggravated assaults involving firearms, which may or may not have been fired. The information was provided to The Post and Courier after the newspaper filed a Freedom of Information Act request.

The meeting was two days after a shooting on the 800 block of Rutledge Avenue. The week prior, police arrested a college student and charged her with vandalism at the Islamic Center of Charleston on King Street. A second suspect was charged days after the meeting. In late January, a Charleston County crossing guard was struck by a driver who attempted to drive through an intersection at a slow speed.

Those who attended the meeting left without some answers, but with the energy to reestablish neighborhood watch groups.

About 90 residents came from a number of neighborhoods in City Councilman Jason Sakran's peninsula district, which includes largely the area north of Spring Street, east of the Ashley River, south of Hagood Street and west of I-26. Sakran said the meeting wasn't a "one-off" and that future meetings will be scheduled.

Homicides in the Charleston tri-county region jumped by more than 34 percent last year, making 2019 the deadliest of the past decade following a year of declines, records compiled and analyzed by The Post and Courier show. North Charleston saw 30 homicides last year and, citywide, Charleston saw 12. Citywide in Charleston, there have been 46 homicides and 416 aggravated assaults involving firearms in the last five years, data provided by the Police Department shows.

The majority of violent crimes in Sakran's peninsula district have occurred in the area of the Housing Authority and Gadsden Green neighborhood — 32 homicides and aggravated assaults the past five years have occurred there. Nonviolent crimes, like vandalism, bicycle and car thefts were spread out, though a concentration of vandalism is seen in the area of the Housing Authority.

In his 18 years on the force, Charleston Police Capt. Dustin Thompson said he's noticed an uptick in the complaints for narcotics activity — using and selling — and that's especially true in the past six months.

Charleston Housing Authority CEO Donald Cameron said the authority allocates nearly $200,000 a year for five officers to patrol Housing Authority properties in the city. Several years ago, the authority purchased five or six cameras for different housing communities. In September, the Police Department will have a substation on Flood Street, he said.

The Housing Authority receives a list weekly documenting crimes on its city properties. If there's a violent crime, the authority is notified the same day.

"If it is significant enough, if there is a pattern, then the (tenant) is given a warning," Cameron said.

On average, the authority evicts between 25 and 30 people a year from its apartments because of issues with crime. The authority maintains a 12-page list of people banned from its properties.

Wagener Terrace resident Dan Henderson said he grew frustrated hearing from police that there isn't a lot of crime in the area, so he downloaded an app on his phone to track crime there. He went to Sakran's Feb. 19 meeting and said it was worthwhile because it brought a number of different neighborhoods together, but data from the Police Department wasn't shared.

Henderson's wallet was stolen from his unlocked car in 2018. He said the 17-year-old who took his wallet from his car on St. Margaret Street used his card to order pizza at Domino's, leaving a phone number and delivery address for police to find him. He was told the boy who broke into his car also burglarized 13 other vehicles that night.

"At that meeting, we had police officers telling us there's not much crime going on and I'm looking at the Spot Crime app that's showing me that crime's going on so I don't think we're being told the full story," Henderson said. "I don't think we're being told about all the crime going on because this is a tourist town and they don't want it to hurt tourism. But there's crime going on every night of the week."

Henderson said, he believes there is more crime in his neighborhood and it could be caused by an increased number of strangers he's noticed after home security cameras were donated and installed in the city's East Side community.

Thompson said, he's looking for residents on the west side of town to engage like they have on the East Side.

"It's getting the community to organize themselves and have police and traffic and transportation be part of it," Thompson said. "That's the message I'm trying to get out to the people on the west side: get organized and get someone to reach out to us."