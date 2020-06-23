Crews work to remove monument of John C. Calhoun from Marion Square

Workers are removing the John C. Calhoun monument from Marion Square in downtown Charleston.
In a Twitter post about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the city Police Department noted, "Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and King Street is closed for the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue. It will be closed for several hours."
The road was closed so work to remove the monument could proceed.
Shortly before midnight, people were laughing and heavy equipment could be heard beeping down Meeting Street. Fences lining the sidewalk around the monument were moved and a semi truck with masking tape covering its logos and license plate pulled up in front of the statue carrying wooden pallets. Behind it, workers walked escorted heavy machinery west down Calhoun Street to the monument.
With equipment in place, Calhoun Street was blocked off with fencing at King Street and with police cars at Meeting Street.
Two workers in a basket of a crane inspected the base of the Calhoun statue about 12:50 a.m. and returned to the ground about 10 minutes later.
At issue is the 6,000-pound monument standing 115 feet above the ground in Marion Square. The monument belongs to the city of Charleston, though the land it sits upon is privately held. City Council on Tuesday authorized the monument's removal and relocation for educational purposes.
As word of the statue's demise spread, people began to gather at Marion Square.
Deandre Taylor, 19, and his sister De'Ashonae, 18, stood on Calhoun Street across from the statue looking on as crews set up fences and brought in cranes. As the first steps toward bringing the monument down began, they reflected on growing up in the statue's shadow.
"We're living a moment in history," Deandre said. "We glorify (Calhoun) way too much. This day will never be forgotten."
The siblings said as young black people growing up in downtown Charleston they hope that bringing the statue down leads to more positive changes.
Both said they hope officials will find a way to change the name of Calhoun Street, the Francis Marion Hotel and other places that bear the names of slave owners and proponents of segregation.
Going to schools in Charleston, the brother and sister said, history textbooks glorified Calhoun too much, heavily favoring his achievements as a statesman over his role in defending slavery.
Tamika Gadsden was with a small group late Tuesday night at the edge of Marion Square. As streets around the park were closing to make way for crews and cranes, she paused to reflect on the moment.
“This is not a marker of progress for the city,” Gadsden said. “This is about resistance. This moment was about the uprising we saw across the country. We’re just happy that the mayor and the council came to the same conclusion as the people.”
Ashana Bell came to watch the statue's removal with her son’s girlfriend.
“It’s about time and hopefully it’s endemic of systematic change and move our country forward with peace and unity.”
Bell said she is OK with the statue being placed in a museum as long as a true narrative of Calhoun’s history is reflected.
Calhoun was one of the most powerful men to hail from South Carolina in his day. He was a senator and vice president, but also owned a plantation, held slaves and pointed South Carolina in the direction of secession, though he died over a decade before the Civil War.
Early Wednesday, a woman hoisted a copy of the Bill of Rights, shouting at a growing group of onlookers at the Square. She’s told them, "Satan is the enemy, white people are not the enemy." She was escorted from Marion Square.
Another woman played a kazoo and sang the 1960s Steam cult hit, "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye."
More than 20 police officers stood off to the side as a crowd of over 100 gathered just after 12:30 a.m. City crews set up flood lights to prepare for the removal. Television reporters recorded interviews, while some attendees filmed videos of themselves, describing the moment
Edward Jones, a 61-year-old East Side resident, stood in front of the monument early Wednesday morning.
“I’m feeling excellent,” Jones said. “It’s excellent to be a part, to be seeing history.”
Jones said he watched City Council on Tuesday night and when the vote came through unanimously, “tears of joy” came to his eyes.
Jones said the statue's removal means, to him, that City Council is really listening to the young protesters. He wants the city to set up a listening forum with young adults to keep lines of communication open.
Quinton Heyward, a 28-year-old Charleston man who has lived in Los Angeles and Maryland, said he felt confused early Wednesday.
“I’m confused on the length of time it took to do this, how long it took to repair King Street, the time it’s taking to repair Joseph Floyd,” Heyward said.
He said he felt the statute’s removal was a response to George Floyd’s death and not the nine people who died at Emanuel AME Church five years ago.
Heyward said the statute shouldn’t be moved to a museum or school to be honored elsewhere.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.