Crews work to remove monument of John C. Calhoun from Marion Square

Charleston, SC (29403)

Today

Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 91F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.