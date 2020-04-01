You are the owner of this article.
Crews trim trees on Charleston's Montagu, Bull streets

  • Updated
A crew works to prune trees along Coming Street near the College of Charleston Wednesday April 1, 2020, in Charleston. Gavin McIntyre/ Staff

 By Gavin McIntyre gmcintyre@postandcourier.com

Crews hired by Dominion Energy trimmed trees Wednesday off Coming Street.

Coming Street was blocked off at Montagu Street, and crews were seen on Bull Street, as well, trimming trees. 

Charleston city spokesman Jack O'Toole said a city arborist met with the tree-trimming crews.

As of this morning, O'Toole said, the crews appeared to be pruning trees near powerlines and are staying within the negotiated guidelines between the city and the energy provider.

Dominion spokesperson Paul Fischer said the work included tree-trimming and not tree removal.

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelaporterPC. 

