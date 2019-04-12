Coast Guard Plane Search (copy) (copy)
A Charleston-based Coast Guard helicopter. File/Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Rescuers are searching the Charleston Harbor for a man who went missing when a dredging workboat overturned Thursday night. 

The Coast Guard received a call shortly after 9:45 p.m. about a vessel that capsized with two people on board near The Battery.

One of the individuals was able to jump onto the dredge. The other person is missing. 

The Coast Guard, Charleston Fire Department and S.C. Department of Natural Resources and other agencies searched the harbor overnight with boats and a helicopter. Their efforts continued Friday morning, according to the Coast Guard. 

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for The Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.