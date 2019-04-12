Rescuers are searching the Charleston Harbor for a man who went missing when a dredging workboat overturned Thursday night.
The Coast Guard received a call shortly after 9:45 p.m. about a vessel that capsized with two people on board near The Battery.
One of the individuals was able to jump onto the dredge. The other person is missing.
The Coast Guard, Charleston Fire Department and S.C. Department of Natural Resources and other agencies searched the harbor overnight with boats and a helicopter. Their efforts continued Friday morning, according to the Coast Guard.