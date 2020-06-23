Crews resume work to remove John C. Calhoun statue from Charleston's Marion Square

Work crews were struggling Wednesday to separate the statue honoring the 19th century South Carolina politician John C. Calhoun from a 115-foot-high perch overlooking Marion Square in downtown Charleston.
After nearly 12 hours on the job at 1 p.m., the statue was still connected to the towering pedestal after a delay due to a mechanical failure with one of the lifts used to get workers to the 6,000-pound statue section.
Just after noon, a replacement lift was brought in as a replacement. A two-man crew was lifted up and again working on the statue. They are using a diamond saw to cut through the bracket. Another crew joined them on the other side, lifted by a separate crane.
By 1:30 p.m., the cutting crew had made it partially through a section of the pillar just below the statue. Workers had to stop for a while to adjust equipment. At 2 p.m., the crew appeared ready to restart the sawing.
After it's cut completely, the work to remove the statue can begin in earnest.
Complicating the effort is that workers need to cut through the mounting bracket because the column is filled with epoxy and concrete, city spokesman Jack O'Toole said.
The move began hours after a unanimous City Council voted Tuesday night to send the Calhoun image to a place of study and learning. For the moment, it will be placed in storage.
So far multiple attempts have been made with hand and power tools.
Nearby Calhoun Street, between Meeting and King streets, remained closed amid the work.
At the monument base, a crew worked for more than an hour to loosen one of the large plaques. A foam-covered pallet was hoisted up to retrieve it.
Around 11:15 am, crews successfully dislodged the plaque facing east on the statue. The crowd at Marion Square had thinned as temperatures increased, but a handful of onlookers applauded and cheered.
At 1:45 p.m., about 100 people were scattered throughout the park. Some started leaving the shaded areas to come closer to the statue, as workers appeared to be making significant progress toward removing the statue.
Many other spectators had already left, driven away by the heat and inaction. But many had stuck it out to witness the historic moment.
Here for history
North Charleston resident Jason Crowley stood in the shadow of the Walgreens building to escape the heat. He took a quick break from work, planning to stick around for another 30 minutes in hopes of seeing the statue removed.
“This has been a symbol of hate since the day it was put up,” he said.
Crowley said he’d like to see the base of the entire structure stay and be topped with a statue of an African American who left an impact on the community, such as Septima Poinsette Clark, Esau Jenkins, Robert Smalls or Denmark Vesey.
“There are so many prominent African American figures who have left a legacy in this area that should be represented in a prominent location,” he said.
Cheryl Newman-Whaley was born in Charleston and is a fifth generation Charleston native. Her grandfather was a carpenter who had to help clean the statues when they were vandalized in the past.
“I’ve known my whole life who John C. Calhoun is,” she said. As a young black girl she grew up looking up at the statue. And when she was older and brought her children out here, they would ask who that man was. “Of course I told the truth,” she said.
She’s emotional about the statue coming down. She doesn’t feel a lot of pride. Thinking of Calhoun brings up thoughts about slavery and potentially how many of her ancestors were directly affected by him.
“I don’t know how many people I was blood related to that was under his enslavement,” she said.
She understands people want to celebrate their history with the statue. “I embrace other people for embracing their history,” she said. But his involvement in hers is dark.
“He’s not going to be looking down on us anymore," she said. “I’m getting emotional just thinking about it.”
Robert Mayes remembers talking with the older people in his family about what the area surrounding that statue was like in the past.
“This was not an area you would want to be chilling at back then,” he said. “We couldn’t even go down that street,” he said pointing toward Calhoun street.
Mayes is a Black man. Seeing that something actually is happening means a lot, he said. Mayes doesn’t believe the removal would’ve happened years ago.
Cheryl Robertson, a Black woman new to the Charleston area who was sitting in the park under the shade, said it’s because of all the protests across the country over the death of George Floyd. Robertson has been in the park since 3 a.m. and is thinking about her 17-year-old son and the things she had to teach him to help him avoid his life being taken away because of his status as a Black boy.
“This right here,” she said while looking up at the statue. “It’s more than black and white ... it’s change”.
Mayes agreed. “It’s the beginning of a new time.”
A crowd on King Street has mostly stepped into the shade. One of the attendees put signs along the fence surrounding the statue that read “Rename Calhoun Street,” “Abolish CPD & NCPD,” “Love Beats Hate” and “Take It Down.”
Pastor Bernard Brown, decked in a short-sleeved button-down shirt and black dress pants, has been at the park since 4:30 a.m.
Prepared for a long day, he had a folding chair and bottle of water. He left once to attend to his church, Jerusalem Baptist in North Charleston. He said he plans to stay until the monument is removed.
“Some things are just worthwhile being a part of,” he said.
Brown said he feels the base of the monument should be removed as well, unless it’s going to be used to honor African American people, such as the victims of the Emanuel AME Church shooting.
A long night
Overnight, fences lining the sidewalk around the monument were moved and a semi truck with masking tape covering its logos and license plate pulled up in front of the statue carrying wooden pallets. Behind it, workers escorted heavy machinery west down Calhoun Street.
Soon after, two workers in a basket of a lift inspected the base of the Calhoun statue about 12:50 a.m. and returned to the ground about 10 minutes later.
With a towering crane dangling a harness for the statue, workers in separate lifts positioned themselves alongside it just before 3 a.m. They were met with applause from onlookers, but the enthusiasm waned as the morning went on. Contractors set up and later broke down flood lights used to aid in the effort. They were no longer needed after the sun rose just before 6:15 Wednesday morning.
Less than 12 hours earlier, word of the statue's imminent removal spread, sending people to gather in the park. The statue belongs to the city of Charleston, though the land it sits upon is privately held.
Deandre Taylor, 19, and his sister De'Ashonae, 18, stood on Calhoun Street across from the statue looking on as crews set up fences and brought in heavy equipment. As the first steps toward bringing the monument down began, they reflected on growing up in the statue's shadow.
Calhoun was one of the most powerful men to hail from South Carolina in his day. He was a senator and vice president, but also owned a plantation, held slaves and pointed South Carolina in the direction of secession, though he died over a decade before the Civil War.
The Taylor siblings said as young Black people growing up in downtown Charleston they hope that bringing the statue down will lead to more changes. Both said they hope officials will find a way to change the name of Calhoun Street, the Francis Marion Hotel and other places that bear the names of slave owners and proponents of segregation.
Tuesday morning, before City Council took its vote, Susan and William Lizak traveled from Wilmington, N.C., to Charleston to take in what could be their final view of the statue in Marion Square. They've visited the Holy City often for 14 years and said they were saddened the statue was being moved. They said it will take away a bit of the sense of living history that makes Charleston special.
“These statues are part of history, they are part of life. For them to take them down because it doesn’t suit their beliefs ... it’s just destruction,” Susan Lizak, 56, said. “How are we going to teach our kids about history if we take all the statues down and change the names of the streets?”
Early Wednesday, the lone proponent in the park who felt the same way hoisted a copy of the Bill of Rights as she shouted at a group of onlookers. She told them, "Satan is the enemy, white people are not the enemy." She was escorted from the square but briefly returned a short time later.
People in opposition to the statue and eager to see it come down made up the majority of the crowd that waited in the early morning hours.
Tamika Gadsden was with a small group late Tuesday that watched at the edge of the square.
“This is not a marker of progress for the city,” Gadsden said. “This is about resistance. This moment was about the uprising we saw across the country. We’re just happy that the mayor and the council came to the same conclusion as the people.”
Tony Simmons said watching the statue come down would help him grieve for Susie Jackson and Tywanza Sanders, two relatives killed five years ago in the shooting at Emanuel, which is right by the square.
As someone who suffered such a loss, he said, seeing the statue come down would serve as a reminder of the pain he and his family went through and that Black people go through. It wasn't going to fix everything, he said, but seeing the symbol come down would be cathartic.
“We want to watch it face to face," he said. "We don’t want to see it from the back.”
For all of the anticipation of a historic moment, the majority of the removal process was largely dull to watch. Some observers filmed videos of themselves, describing the moment. While others decided to go home as the hours ticked by.
Mayor John Tecklenburg and City Council members remained into the early morning hours Wednesday.
William Dudley Gregorie, recently appointed a co-chair of a committee examining racial disparities in the city, said he felt incredible watching workers try and take the statue down.
“Hopefully very soon hate won’t hover over our city anymore,” Gregorie said. “That icon is part of what we have to do as a city — deconstruct and reconstruct appropriately.”
Councilman Robert Mitchell, who called for the motion during Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, was also in attendance, hours later, at the park.
“It wasn’t until I was 14 years old that I really took notice of the statue and asked what it was about,” Mitchell said. “When I learned it was a statue to a man who wanted to keep slavery in place, I asked, 'Why do we have that man sitting on a pedestal?'"
For years, he has fielded calls from people who wanted to remove the statue. He told them the city couldn’t do anything because of the Heritage Act, a state law enacted after the Confederate battle flag was removed from atop the Capitol in 2000.
After some research, city attorneys learned the monument was owned by the city and they could take it down.
Tecklenburg, for his part, said he was excited for the city’s next chapter.
“I hope it got through to everyone that this is about putting history in the right context,” he said. “It’s so commanding. It’s elevated and almost deified. Coupled with his stance on the institution of slavery, it’s just wrong.”
Ashton Calloway, 17, of Charleston, said she looked forward to what was to come, early Wednesday, as crews still worked to take the monument down.
"After having this thing looming over me my entire life, as a person of color in 2020, I'm happy to see this symbol of slavery come down," Calloway said. "It just shows that we're being heard and that the people in power are on our side for once."
Calloway said she knows that bringing the statue down won't fix everything, but said it's a start to some much-needed racial reconciliation in Charleston.
And after weeks of witnessing protesters arrested on the streets of Charleston and around the nation, and seeing law enforcement deploy tear gas, pepper spray and other uses of force against people of color, Calloway said removing the Calhoun statue provided a much-needed moment of catharsis.
"It brings hope," Calloway said.
Sara Coello and Jenna Schiferl contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.