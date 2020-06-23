Crews resume work to remove John C. Calhoun statue from Charleston's Marion Square

Crews worked through the night into the morning to remove the John C. Calhoun statue from a 115-foot-high perch overlooking Marion Square afte…

The Calhoun monument's little-known Northern connection

The Calhoun monument featured South Carolina's most prominent statesman, but it was designed by J. Massey Rhind, a Scottish-American sculptor, and cast in Brooklyn.

According to a Nov. 26, 1894, story in The Evening Post citing The New York Times, Rhind won the competition for the job among four New Yorkers and two Bostonians.

"While this will be an additional honor to Charleston, it will also be an honor to New York City, in that the monument is the work of a well-known New York artist and sculptor."

Rhind's work, which appears in cities across the world, including the Grand Army of the Republic Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the William T. Sherman and Ulysses S. Grant monuments in Muskegon, Michigan.

A June 5, 1896, story in The Evening Post citing The New York Sun described the construction of the statue:

"It is by all odds the largest bronze ever cast (in Brooklyn). ... The Calhoun statue was cast in ten pieces, and seven months was consumed in preparing the moulds and doing the casting. The total weight of the statue is nearly 6,000 pounds, and it stands 12 feet 8 inches in height. It is to stand upon a pedestal forty feet high."

The combined money spent on the previous 1887 monument and the current statue in 1896 is believed to be around $64,000. That amounts to around $1.8 million in 2020.

— Cleve O'Quinn