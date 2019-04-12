Authorities on Friday identified a man who went missing in Charleston Harbor when a boat capsized Thursday night.
The body of Derrick Nesmith, a 49-year-old Goose Creek resident, was recovered Friday morning, the Charleston County Coroner's Office stated. His cause of death is pending autopsy findings.
A fisherman found Nesmith's body at 7:50 a.m. near Orangegrove Creek in West Ashley and called the Coast Guard. Because of the water's depth, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office used an airboat to reach the man.
The Coast Guard and local agencies had been searching the harbor using boats and a helicopter after receiving a call shortly after 9:45 p.m. Thursday about a vessel that capsized near The Battery.
The Dredge Brunswick was towing the workboat that overturned with two people on board, according to the Coast Guard.
One of the individuals was able to jump onto the dredge. The other man, later identified as Nesmith, was not able to make it to safety.
"Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and coworkers dealing with this heartbreaking loss," Capt. John Reed, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston, said in a news release.
The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Gregory Yee contributed to this report.