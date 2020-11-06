Crews fix West Ashley sewer leak but Stono River, tidal creek still closed pending tests

Charleston Water System crews fixed a leak that was sending wastewater into a tidal creek that emptied into the Stono River on Friday, but the public is still encouraged to avoid parts of those waterways until testing shows conditions are safe.

The leak was discovered in a 24-inch sewer main about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in a wooded area behind the Food Lion off Ashley Town Center Drive, according to the utility.

Crews found that the leak happened in a joint between two pipes and diverted flow away from the break by rerouting it to other pump stations, said Mike Saia, a utility spokesman.

At noon Friday, water system contractors and staff started excavating the site and made their repairs, Saia said. By 2 p.m., they had reduced the flow coming out of the pipe to "almost nothing" by using a specialized clamp that surrounded the leak and stopped it.

They put a steel plate in place to dam the creek and contain the sewage so it could be pumped out, he said.

Although the leak has stopped, water system officials still ask the public to avoid contact with waters in the area.

All people and their pets should stay away from water in the tidal creek on the boundary of the Stonecreek, Oakdale and Parkdale subdivisions along the creek's path to the Stono, as well as a portion of the river at the mouth of the creek.

In the coming days, water system staff will coordinate with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on water quality testing, Saia said.

"We'll use periodic testing until bacteriological levels return to normal," he said.