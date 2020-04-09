You are the owner of this article.
Crews clear trees on Johns Island's River Road for subdivision entryway

  Updated
River Road
Crews have started removing trees along River Road near Stardust Way on Johns Island Wednesday, April 8, 2020, for a new entryway to a growing subdivision. The entryway will later lead to a new road to ease traffic on Maybank Highway and River Road. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles/ bnettles@podtandcourier.com

Crews tearing down trees along River Road on Johns Island are making way for a new entryway to a growing subdivision, and that entryway will later lead to a new road to ease traffic on Maybank Highway and River Road, referred to as the northern pitchfork.  

Large trees along River Road across from Stardust Way were removed this week, according to Charleston City staff, as a way for the developer of a 149-unit subdivision to complete construction of the new entryway. Seven new homes this year are expected to join the 142 homes already built there.  

According to the state Department of Transportation, roadwork will be done overnight between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. 

The project was approved in 2008, City Planning Director Jacob Lindsey said. 

Lindsey said the new turn lane is required by the DOT because of the number of homes in the new subdivision, and will enable smoother traffic flow. It will later fold into the new northern pitchfork, Lindsey said.

Lindsey said the city and county are waiting for final approval from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, signing off on final design drawings. Lindsey said staff is hopeful that construction of the northern pitchfork would begin as early as this summer.

Some of the designs include parallel parking and sidewalks that drain better than impervious pavement, Lindsey said. 

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

