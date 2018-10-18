Portions of Interstate 26 in both directions, between Ridgeville and Hanahan, experienced major delays following two separate crashes Thursday morning, authorities said.
All lanes were blocked on both east and westbound spans near exit 187 in Berkeley County after a tractor trailer overturned, the S.C. Highway Patrol said. The westbound lanes near Mile Marker 194 reopened shortly before 11 a.m., but the eastbound lanes for the affected span remained blocked off as of 2:45 p.m.
An eastbound detour remained in place near Mile Marker 187, which takes motorists from S.C. 27 to U.S. 78 and then Jedburg Road back to I-26.
I-26 Update #4: Westbound lanes at the 194 MM are now open. As traffic on the westbound side approaches the scene near the 189 MM the left lane is blocked by FD. Detour still in place on eastbound side as wreckers work to upright truck and offload the trailer. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/sHoo96saTx— Trooper Matt SCHP (@SCHP_Troop6) October 18, 2018
Closer to downtown, another crash on eastbound I-26 in the area of exit 209 near Hanahan, reported shortly after 7 a.m., shut down all lanes in that direction. The lanes were back open as of 8 a.m.
No additional information about the incidents was immediately available.