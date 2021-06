A crash the afternoon of June 15 has closed two lanes on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, snarling rush-hour traffic.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports the crash has shut down the two left lanes of U.S. 17 headed east toward Mount Pleasant.

The crash has backed up traffic onto the off-ramp of Interstate 26, according to a SCDOT map, and created delays on Meeting and East Bay streets.