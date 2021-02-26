You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Crash snarls traffic on Interstate 26 in North Charleston for hours

  • Updated
Interstate 26 crash

A crash snarls eastbound traffic on Interstate 26 near Ashley Phosphate Road on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. Provided

 Provided

A crash has snarled traffic on eastbound Interstate 26 in North Charleston for several hours Feb. 26. 

Initially, all lanes on I-26 East near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit were blocked due to the crash, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. 

One lane has since reopened, troopers said. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News