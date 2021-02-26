Crash snarls traffic on Interstate 26 in North Charleston for hours

A crash has snarled traffic on eastbound Interstate 26 in North Charleston for several hours Feb. 26.
Initially, all lanes on I-26 East near the Ashley Phosphate Road exit were blocked due to the crash, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
One lane has since reopened, troopers said.
Charleston County: All lanes of I-26 eastbound near the 209 mile marker (Ashley Phosphate) are blocked due to a collision. Traffic is slowly moving through the emergency lane. Detour information to follow. pic.twitter.com/E9uv04RhBL— Trooper Tyler SCHP (@SCHP_Troop7) February 26, 2021
