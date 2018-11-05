A 22-car crash on the Cosgrove Avenue bridge tied up Charleston-area commuters for nearly three hours during Monday morning's rush hour.
The wreck was reported before 8 a.m. at the bridge over the Ashley River between West Ashley and North Charleston, Charleston County dispatchers said.
Authorities closed down both sides of the span. Multiple people were hurt and sent to a local hospital for treatment.
The extent of the injuries and what might have caused the crash were not immediately clear.
Officials reopened the road before 11 a.m., they reported.
Charleston and North Charleston police, as well as the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, had helped tend to the scene.