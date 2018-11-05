Authorities are responding to a significant crash involving nearly two dozen vehicles near the Cosgrove Avenue bridge headed into the downtown area, according to Charleston County dispatchers.
The crash, which authorities said involved 22 vehicles, was reported during rush hour before 8 a.m. Monday. The bridge was closed in both directions, according to the Charleston Police Department.
Multiple people were injured and transported to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries or what may have caused the crash was not immediately clear.
Charleston and North Charleston police as well as the Charleston County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. The Sheriff's Office reported before 10 a.m. that one lane heading into West Ashley had been reopened.