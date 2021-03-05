Crash blocking three lanes on Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge headed into Mount Pleasant

Three lanes on the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge were blocked heading from Charleston into Mount Pleasant early Friday night.
Inspector Karen Nix, a Charleston Police Department spokeswoman, said authorities were working "an accident with injuries," but that further information wasn't immediately available.
S.C. Department of Transportation traffic camera footage showed cars at a virtual standstill and flashing lights of emergency vehicles on the span.
An alert put out by DOT stated the left three lanes were blocked and for drivers to expect delays.
This story is developing. Check back for more.