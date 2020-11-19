COVID woes has Columbia considering more mask changes, keeps Richland facilities closed

COLUMBIA — Capital region officials are concerned ongoing large gatherings and holiday get-togethers could ramp up COVID-19 cases, prompting facilities to remain closed for a more months and possibly increasing public health restrictions.

Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown said in-person services won’t resume in government buildings until at least January, while several Columbia city leaders suggested more strictly enforcing mask ordinances in retail locations, particularly big box stores.

Since June, when the city’s fire department began issuing citations for noncompliance with mask requirements, 36 people have been ticketed — including four under an enhanced version of the ordinance that now carries a $100 fine.

The other citations were all assessed over Halloween weekend in the city’s Five Points area. Authorities have said they rely mainly on verbal warnings and educational campaigns for those seen without masks in public.

City Council member Ed McDowell said he drove through Columbia’s Five Points district on Friday, and was “horrified” by what he saw.

“No social distancing, masks being worn on persons’ wrists. It was terrible,” he said.

Earlier this month, the City Council unanimously approved a 61-day extension of its face mask ordinance, adding language that requires them to be worn on sidewalks and outdoor waiting areas and hiking the penalty from $25, which had been in place since June.

“I think we’ve all seen enough data and news to understand just exactly how deadly and grave the threat is facing our families. We just need folks to step up and take it seriously,” Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin said on Tuesday. “We’ve got to do better as a community.”

Benjamin said he met with 115 members of the University of South Carolina’s Interfraternity Council, sharing with them community prevention efforts in place across the city to tamp down the spread of COVID-19.

USC President Bob Caslen, in a letter to students this week, urged them to be tested for the sickness before and after the Thanksgiving recess, which runs from Nov. 25 through Nov. 29.

“There is simply no good reason not to,” he wrote. USC has expanded its testing sites, and keeps its online schedule updated daily.

While there are no immediate plans by the city to adopt even more stringent guidelines, some officials said the time for that could be nearing.

“We’ve been very vigorous on the hospitality industry, but we have not been vigorous in the grocery stores and big boxes,” City Council member Daniel Rickenmann said. “Three times in the last two weeks, I have been in a big box store that has nobody monitoring entrance, nobody stopping people with no masks on, we're talking about big box stores that have thousands of people going in and out of them. The reality is these big box stores are affecting vast amounts of areas.”

Officials hoped the strengthened mask ordinance, put in place ahead of the University of South Carolina’s Nov. 14 home football game against Texas A&M, would discourage people from going without one.

The new rules mean fans allowed into Williams-Brice Stadium, which is limiting capacity to less than 20,000, must comply. They will have to wear masks while walking around the stadium to get to their gates.

Fans already were required to have a face covering while standing in line to get inside the stadium.

Williams-Brice isn't the only facility taking precautions. On the county level, buildings that have been closed since mid-March are going to stay shuttered until after Christmas to avoid possible infections, Brown said. City offices also remain closed.

“I believe that people will be gathering for the holidays but I'm concerned that if we open any time before then, that we potentially risk unnecessarily exposing ourselves to a COVID-19 spike we can otherwise defer,” Brown said on Tuesday.

Up to 87 percent of county employees under Brown’s jurisdiction have been working from their job sites.

In preparation for an eventual return to walk-in business, Brown said the county has contracted with additional cleaning services, obtained infrared thermometers, have set up self-check temperature screening stations and ordered appointment software to manage traffic flow.

But many parts of the county still lack reliable internet, and opening public facilities could help accommodate those who are in need of it, Brown said.

“We learned, in conversation with various individuals, whether it was the school system or parents of school kids that not all residents may be able to utilize online services as quickly,” he said.

As of Nov. 18, South Carolina has tallied 187,774 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 3,906 deaths, according to state public health data.

Richland County, with its 19,199 confirmed cases, is averaging 78 new ones a day. And on the USC campus, 2,867 cases have been confirmed since Aug. 1, with 2,781 of those among students.