COVID-19 vaccine months away from widespread use despite trial successes, SC officials say

COLUMBIA — While the recently touted successes of COVID-19 vaccine trials mean doses could be available by year's end, those initial shipments will likely be limited to hospital employees working to save the lives of patients severely sickened by the disease, state public health officials said Wednesday.
More widespread availability is "many months" away, and the need to socially distance and wear masks to prevent spread will continue even longer, said Dr. Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist.
"Before we can relax these prevention measures and rely entirely on the vaccine," roughly 90 percent of the population needs to be immune, which will depend on a host of factors, including manufacturing and people's willingness to get a vaccine, she said. "The faster we can get the population covered, the more quickly we can move to what we’re all looking forward to as normalized activities."
When the first doses will ship and how many South Carolina will receive are among the many remaining unknowns. It's not even clear whether health care workers in nursing homes, where roughly 40 percent of deaths have occurred despite being locked down since March because employees have unwittingly brought it in, will be vaccinated in the first wave.
What is known is that the logistics for this vaccine, like the pandemic itself, are unprecedented.
"It’s a trickier vaccine than we’re used to," Stephen White, director of immunizations for the state's public health agency, told his board last week, after pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced a 90 percent success rate in its third-phase trial.
Moderna followed with more good news this week, saying its vaccine is nearly 95-percent effective. Pfizer then gave an update Wednesday, to also boast near-95 percent success. Many other companies are close behind in vaccine trials.
The Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage at minus-80-degrees Celsius (minus 112 degrees Fahrenheit) because it degrades quickly at higher temperatures, something many health care providers can't accommodate. It's expected to be shipped in minimum orders of 1,000 doses, requiring regional distribution to quickly reach eligible recipients across the state.
The vaccine by Moderna comes frozen and can be kept at minus-20-degrees Celsius, "so it doesn’t have the rigorous and logistical demand," White said Wednesday.
Both can be kept at refrigerated temperatures, but not long. The expiration date in a normal cooler is just five days for Pfizer's and 30 days for Moderna's, he said.
Both also require two doses, several weeks apart, and both must come from the same company.
Recipients will get reminder cards as part of the effort to ensure they complete the two-step process to give them the best shot at immunity.
Health care providers must get pre-approval to administer the vaccine. So far, 145 of 183 applications have been approved, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.
But approval doesn't mean those providers will receive the vaccine in the initial waves. Where the shipments go will depend on who's eligible and how many doses are available.
DHEC has broadly separated the distribution into three phases, with the first being health care workers, nursing home residents and first responders. But that phase is actually segmented into mini-phases.
The agency is still working on a priority order for those initial, limited doses.
The second phase, expected in the months to come — and certainly after the holidays — is widespread availability to the general population. The third phase is when supply will actually exceed demand, when it's down to the people who declined to be vaccinated and those who want another round.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.