COVID-19 didn't stop Charleston students from partying. Experts worry about the spring.

Shot from a car driving down King Street, video footage surfaced recently showing crowds of college-aged people clustered outside popular Charleston bars, prompting swift criticism from neighborhood residents and students.

Dr. Robert Ball, an infectious disease epidemiologist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said seeing clusters of unmasked young people shoulder to shoulder waiting to get inside a bar showed "stunningly stupid and irresponsible behavior by people who don’t seem to care about themselves or others."

The College of Charleston has done an excellent job of implementing COVID-19 protocols on campus, Ball said, but he feels that much more needs to be done by the city to monitor and enforce its mask mandate.

Although his department has increased the number of officers sent to monitor the area on weekends, enforcement can be a challenge, said Capt. Jack Weiss, who serves as captain over the uniformed patrol division of the Charleston Police Department.

"We saw the videos from King Street, and we've been working very diligently to educate people as well as enforce throughout the mask ordinance," Weiss said.

As College of Charleston students prepare to leave campus for Thanksgiving break, university administration and city leaders are reflecting on the past three months, assessing student behavior during the ongoing pandemic and better preparing for the reopening of campus in early January.

Dan Riccio, the city of Charleston’s livability and tourism director, said college and city officials established a partnership early on this summer in preparation for students' eventual return to campus.

The city's Police Department responds to any calls involving college students throwing loud parties or not wearing masks, Riccio said.

Police relay that information to Riccio who notifies the college directly of what took place, the time and location of the incident and the names of any students involved.

"They hold their students to a strict standard of discipline with their behavior off campus," he said.

Riccio said he’s received 44 behavior referrals since September involving college students. Of those, fewer than 10 were the result of loud parties or large social gatherings.

That’s much lower than what his department usually sees in a traditional school year, he said.

As for violations to the city’s face-covering ordinance, only four of the 82 citations the city has issued so far have been college students.

This summer, college officials updated the student code of conduct to reflect coronavirus safety measures. Under the new rules, students can't host gatherings of more than 10 people, whether they are on or off campus.

A key part of the college's strategy to enforce COVID-19 measures has been to strictly impose disciplinary sanctions on repeat offenders.

"Some students aren't concerned even about a $1,000 loud noise ticket. They'll pay it or have their parents pay it," Weiss said. "But ... you don't want to go in front of the student board more than once or twice because that can lead to bigger issues than paying a civil ticket."

Thanks to an update to the college’s student code of conduct, students can now face myriad disciplinary consequences if they get caught violating the newly established safety measures.

Some students might get off with a warning. Others are required to pass and submit a COVID-19 educational quiz. But repeat offenders can be kicked out of student housing, suspended from their classes and banned from campus property for the remainder of the semester.

As of Wednesday, the university had issued 234 disciplinary sanctions for COVID-19-related offenses. Most were warnings.

Four students were suspended from all classes and campus activities, and two were removed from college-owned housing.

Residents and community members are encouraged to report violations of campus coronavirus safety measures through the school's conduct website.

Monitoring cases on campus

In an attempt to proactively prevent the spread of the virus after students go home for the holidays, the college has opted to halt all in-person instruction following the break. Students' last official day on campus is Tuesday. They’ll have one week of online-only classes before submitting their final exams virtually.

While most of the 2,300 or so students living in dorms or college-owned properties will finish out the fall semester from home, those with year-long leases are expected to return to the city to complete their coursework remotely.

The college has reported 505 total student coronavirus cases since Aug. 1, which accounts for around 5 percent of the college's total student body.

As of Friday, the university reported 17 active COVID-19 student cases and no employee cases, according to its dashboard.

Some students have called that figure into question, arguing that the college’s decision to not require regular on-campus testing has resulted in an underreported picture of virus activity on campus.

The state's two largest public colleges, the University of South Carolina and Clemson University, both faced scrutiny earlier in the semester for continuing to host in-person classes despite a high rate of virus activity on campus.

While the two colleges have reported a higher percentage of COVID-19 cases than the College of Charleston, both institutions have pursued a more aggressive on-campus testing strategy.

Around 5 percent of College of Charleston students have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 1. At the University of South Carolina, 2,781 students had contracted the virus during the same time period, representing nearly 8 percent of the school’s total enrollment.

More than 5,000 Clemson University students have tested positive since June 5, or around 20 percent of the school’s total enrollment.

Clemson officials have argued that the high number of infections does not necessarily mean the school’s virus activity is any better or worse than the other colleges.

Unlike USC and the College of Charleston, Clemson has implemented a mandatory COVID-testing program.

Clemson has also administered more on-campus tests overall, with 122,760 since June 6, compared with USC’s 46,000 tests since Aug. 1. It’s also been counting cases longer. Clemson started its official tally on June 5, while C of C and USC’s tallies didn't start until August.

If USC students feel sick, they can schedule an appointment to get a COVID-19 test through the campus health center. That’s not an option at the College of Charleston. Students can make an appointment to get tested off campus via one of the college’s third-party partners.

USC has hosted voluntary coronavirus testing most weekdays during the semester.

The College of Charleston has partnered with the state health agency to offer pop-up random testing clinics about every two weeks. Like USC, participation is not required and students are not encouraged to be tested at these events if they’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

"People are going out, posting on Snapchat on Instagram, not wearing masks, going to bars, house parties. That’s still happening,” Maddie Gies, a senior at the College of Charleston, said. "Quite frankly, the people who should be going to get tested are not being tested, they're not going to do it because it's not mandatory,"

While it's possible that the college might not be aware of every single case on campus, said college President Andrew Hsu, the online coronavirus dashboard is as accurate and up to date as possible.

When students are neighbors

Neighborhood residents have praised the college's COVID-19 response on campus but have raised frustrations that some students' reckless actions contribute to the spread of the virus and put other community members at risk.

Scott Anthony, president of the Harleston Village Neighborhood Association, said his biggest concern is the disconnect between students' careful behavior on campus during the day and the irresponsible actions he sees on King Street and the surrounding neighborhoods at night.

His neighborhood, which stretches from King Street to the Ashley River, is densely populated with short-term college renters and permanent residents.

Anthony received an influx of complaints from residents about college students hosting parties in early August and September, right before the official start of classes.

Things have leveled off, but he knows parties in his neighborhood still occur regularly.

"It kind of seems that the good behavior goes away when the sun goes down," Anthony said.

Preparing for spring

In-person classes are scheduled to resume with the start of the spring semester in early January, around the same time disease experts fear the United States will see the fallout of large holiday gatherings and social events.

Ball, a nationally recognized epidemiologist who has dedicated his life to studying the spread of diseases, said that the post-Christmas period will result in a massive virus surge.

"January will be a COVID hell month," he said.

As the weather gets cooler, people will start to spend more time indoors. Many are also experiencing COVID fatigue, a phenomenon where individuals begin to ease up on the safety precautions they’ve been taking since March.

Gies, a senior, has been careful to take the pandemic seriously but hasn’t been immune to the pressure to pretend things are normal.

She doesn’t go out to bars and is careful to limit her social interactions to a small group of roommates and close friends. Still, after seeing the actions of some of her fellow students, there's the temptation to relax her behavior, as well.

Gies will be leaving campus in a few days to celebrate Thanksgiving with her parents. But she’s terrified that her grandmother, who is elderly and immunocompromised, could become infected if she joins the family for a holiday dinner.

Looking back on the past semester, Hsu has been impressed by students’ behavior overall. There have been some incidents, he said, but the administration has handled those swiftly and appropriately.

The university will continue to monitor student behavior throughout winter break and will still update its COVID-19 dashboard.

While the school has nearly wrapped up the first semester of classes amid a global pandemic, the journey is far from over.