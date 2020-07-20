Court documents shed light on North Charleston Waffle House shooting that killed employee

A restaurant worker was found dead of a gunshot wound behind the counter of a North Charleston Waffle House after a shooting that left three other people injured early Saturday, according to officials.

The suspect, 39-year-old North Charleston resident Rico Jarvaris Joy Sr., faces one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.

Joy remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. He waived his bond hearing Monday morning, court officials said.

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to a Waffle House at 4755 Saul White Blvd., off West Montague Avenue.

According to arrest affidavits, officers found one victim, later identified as 23-year-old Briawna Nabors, of Summerville, behind a counter inside the restaurant.

Nabors was a restaurant employee, said North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard.

She identified herself on social media as a food server at the restaurant.

Nabors was pronounced dead at the scene, affidavits said.

Three other people were shot during the incident, which police said started as an argument and escalated. Joy was also shot.

According to the affidavits, one of the two surviving victims was shot multiple times and "provided officers a dying declaration advising that Rico Joy shot him."

"Rico Joy was located at a hotel nearby and transported to Trident Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the forearm," affidavits said.

Detectives spoke to multiple witnesses who confirmed there was an argument in the Waffle House parking lot between two men, affidavits said. One of those men matched Joy's description. The identity of the other man was redacted from the documents.

Further information about the shooting was not available on Monday. The case remains under investigation.