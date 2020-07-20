You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Court documents shed light on North Charleston Waffle House shooting that killed employee

  • Updated
Rico Jarvaris Joy Sr.

Rico Jarvaris Joy Sr. Cannon Detention Center/Provided

 Provided

A restaurant worker was found dead of a gunshot wound behind the counter of a North Charleston Waffle House after a shooting that left three other people injured early Saturday, according to officials.

The suspect, 39-year-old North Charleston resident Rico Jarvaris Joy Sr., faces one count each of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records. 

Joy remains in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. He waived his bond hearing Monday morning, court officials said. 

Officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Saturday to a Waffle House at 4755 Saul White Blvd., off West Montague Avenue.

According to arrest affidavits, officers found one victim, later identified as 23-year-old Briawna Nabors, of Summerville, behind a counter inside the restaurant. 

Nabors was a restaurant employee, said North Charleston Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Deckard. 

She identified herself on social media as a food server at the restaurant. 

Nabors was pronounced dead at the scene, affidavits said. 

Three other people were shot during the incident, which police said started as an argument and escalated. Joy was also shot.

According to the affidavits, one of the two surviving victims was shot multiple times and "provided officers a dying declaration advising that Rico Joy shot him."

"Rico Joy was located at a hotel nearby and transported to Trident Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to the forearm," affidavits said. 

Detectives spoke to multiple witnesses who confirmed there was an argument in the Waffle House parking lot between two men, affidavits said. One of those men matched Joy's description. The identity of the other man was redacted from the documents. 

Further information about the shooting was not available on Monday. The case remains under investigation. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News