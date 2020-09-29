Court deciding on motion to dismiss case alleging feds liable for Dylann Roof gun purchase

A federal judge will decide whether to dismiss or allow to move forward a pair of civil lawsuits alleging the U.S. government was negligent when it allowed mass murderer Dylann Roof to purchase the gun he used to shoot nine people at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

In the two cases, counsel for Daniel Simmons Jr., son of victim Rev. Daniel Lee Simmons; and Felicia Sanders, a survivor, argue that the federal government is liable after passing a background check on Roof that enabled him to buy the firearm he used in the massacre on June 17, 2015.

U.S. District Judge Margaret Seymour said Tuesday she will issue her decision soon on the government's motion to dismiss the cases, which was argued in federal court in Charleston on Tuesday.

According to facts read in court by Seymour at Tuesday's hearing, Roof was arrested by the Columbia Police Department for having a controlled substance a few months before the massacre. That arrest should have prevented Roof, an avowed white supremacist, from buying a gun.

But a few months later, an investigator with the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System missed that arrest report while conducting a check on Roof as he tried to purchase the gun.

Instead of contacting the arresting agency, the Columbia Police Department, the investigator reached out to the West Columbia Police Department in error. When she didn't locate the arrest report there, the investigator didn't inquire further, according to facts read by the judge. Roof then was able to purchase the gun.

Counsel for the federal government asked the court to dismiss the case. Attorney Stephen Terrell said the claim doesn't take into account that the NICS investigator was performing a job that no private person would have the authority to do, so it can't be said that a private person would be held responsible if they similarly conducted Roof's background check.

Terrell also argued that the government had no special relationship to Roof and couldn't have predicted or controlled what he would do with a gun. The government's failure to stop him from purchasing a firearm was an omission, he contended, not an affirmative act in his favor.

Counsel for Sanders and Simmons, Mullins McLeod, responded that if the NICS investigator had found the correct report, as was her obligation, then no gun would have been sold to Roof.

He argued the federal government was an active participant in Roof's process to buy a gun. McLeod compared the government's argument of omission to a person saying they wouldn't be responsible for any collisions caused if they decided not to use their breaks at a red light.

The government had complete control over whether Roof could buy the gun, McLeod said.

Roof was found guilty of 33 federal charges, including hate crimes and religious rights violations, in the attack at Emanuel AME Church. In January 2017, a jury decided he should be executed for the mass shooting. He sits on death row at the U.S. Penitentiary at Terre Haute, Ind. His attorneys are appealing his conviction and sentence.