Republican Gov. Henry McMaster enters Election Day as the favorite to keep his seat, but there are some spots in South Carolina to watch after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday to see if Democratic state Rep. James Smith could pull off an upset.

Upstate: The 10-county region centered in Greenville is always a key area for Republicans in statewide elections, but the Upstate also is spot to watch for Democrats.

Consider what happened in the past two governor elections.

Democrat Vincent Sheheen came within 5 percent of Republican Nikki Haley in 2010 but was blown out by 15 percent in their 2014 rematch.

Almost half of all the votes Sheheen lost between 2010 and 2014 came in the Republican-rich Upstate, suggesting a strong showing in the region could help a Democratic win.

Of course, winning those counties would be best for Smith, but results around 45 percent, slightly higher than Sheheen's 2010 performance, would put the Democrat in position for an upset.

This is why Smith and McMaster have spent so much time there — and why the governor chose a running mate from Greenville County.

Richland and Charleston counties: The home of the state's two largest cities, Columbia and Charleston, is where Smith should do well.

But he needs to do extra help to combat leads Republicans tend to hold in the Upstate and on along the coast.

Sheheen nabbed two-thirds of the vote in Richland and barely won in Charleston in 2010 and 2014.

Smith could have trouble matching Sheheen in Richland because, McMaster, like his Democratic rival, hails from Columbia.

A wider margin in Charleston of victory looks necessary, but Smith also could use a bigger turnout than the sub-50 percent efforts in the past two governor elections.

Horry and Beaufort counties: The bookends of the South Carolina coasts have become some of the firmest Republican strongholds in the state.

This is where Haley pulled away from Sheheen in 2010.

Like the Upstate, Smith might not need to win but does need at least 45 percent in those counties to have a chance.