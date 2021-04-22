Corruption trial of SC sheriff concludes with emotional closing arguments

COLUMBIA — Prosecutors and defense attorneys made their closing arguments to jurors April 22 in the federal criminal trial of ex-Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood, punctuating nine days of testimony by alternately describing the former lawman as a bully who abused his power, or a public servant whose worst offenses were mere infractions.

Underwood's fate — and that of former deputies Robert Sprouse and Johnny Neal — will soon rest in the hands of 12 jurors weighing nearly 30 charges, including fraud, excessive force, unlawful arrest, misspending public money and attempts to obstruct a federal investigation.

By mid-afternoon on April 22, jurors had not yet begun deliberating. But they had already heard nearly a day's worth of closing arguments from defense counsel and prosecutors with the Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Federal prosecutor Rebecca Schuman went first. For 90 minutes, she pointed to evidence that Underwood ordered deputies to build a "party barn" on his property, skimmed money from public accounts, siphoned public money to fly him and his wife first class, and unlawfully ordered the arrest of a man who "had the audacity" to talk back to him near the scene of a Chester manhunt.

Schuman emphasized that Underwood, in addition to Neal and Sprouse, were "acting as if the rules — the law — didn't apply to them."

"These defendants abused their power and the trust that the people of Chester placed in them," Schuman said.

Jurors then heard from Underwood attorney Stanley Myers. He referred to the former sheriff by his first name, and portrayed "Alex" as a good boss who took care of his community and treated his employees like family.

Myers insisted Underwood's greatest offense was flying his wife to a conference in Nevada with money that — while public — Myers argued didn't come directly from taxpayers.

"The federal government took its best swing at Alex Underwood, and the best they've got is that he took his wife to Reno, Nevada," Myers said during his 90-minute remarks.

"This man doesn't deserve what has happened to him over these past three years," Myers said, choking up.

He took a seat alongside Underwood, who wiped away his own tears.

Underwood faces more than 80 years behind bars on 10 counts of conspiracy, fraud, and other tampering and theft charges. Neal and Sprouse face 19 additional charges.

This story will be updated.