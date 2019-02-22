Correction: 27 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week CHARLESTON SCENE: A story on Page D4 Thursday, "Harry Potter fans can unite for third special movie experience," misspelled the conductor's name. The correct name is John Jesensky. Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today