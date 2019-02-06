Correction 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week An obituary on Page B4 Friday about Charleston restaurateur Kiara Balish Barnett contained an error. The Balish family leased their building at 141 East Bay St. to the owner of the restaurant Saracen.Sign up for our daily newsletter Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning. Email Sign up! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today