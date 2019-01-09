The Charleston County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the body of a man found Monday morning in the Cooper River.
Marine patrol deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office recovered the body at 9:50 a.m. in the area of Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point.
Officials with the Coroner's Office described the individual as a young adult black male, about 6 feet tall and 165 pounds.
Authorities have not said how the man died.
Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Coroner's Office at 843-746-4030.