The Charleston County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help identifying the body of a man found Monday morning in the Cooper River. 

Marine patrol deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office recovered the body at 9:50 a.m. in the area of Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point. 

Officials with the Coroner's Office described the individual as a young adult black male, about 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. 

Authorities have not said how the man died. 

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call the Coroner's Office at 843-746-4030.

