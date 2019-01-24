The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released a sketch of an unidentified man found dead in the Cooper River earlier this month.
Authorities are hoping someone will recognize the man, whose body was recovered the morning of Jan. 7 in the water in the area of Castle Pinckney and Patriots Point.
The man is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall and 165 pounds. He is believed to be between 18 and 35 years old. He does not have any tattoos or scars. He has a short afro, a goatee and a short mustache.
He was dressed in work pants and work boots when Charleston County sheriff's deputies recovered his body. He had a waterlogged cellphone in his pocket.
Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the man's cause and manner of death are pending. Authorities don't know exactly when he died.
O'Neal stressed that the sketch is only a likeness of the man. Anyone with information about a missing person who fits the description is asked to call the Coroner's Office at 843-746-4030.