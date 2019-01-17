The Charleston County Coroner's Office said on Thursday that a man found dead New Year's Eve on the porch of an Ashley Heights residence was the victim of a fatal shooting.
Luis Lopez Bautista, 53, was identified as the deceased, and the coroner's office said that his death is being investigated as a homicide by the North Charleston Police Department.
Police were called around 6 a.m. that day to 7335 Stall Road for a report of a man who was unresponsive, agency spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
Details related to the circumstances surrounding the man’s death were not immediately clear.
In 2018, there were 23 reported homicides in North Charleston, according to a Post and Courier database. In the tri-county area, there were 58.