Coroner IDs teen shot in North Charleston

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the teen shot the night of June 22 in a North Charleston neighborhood as Jaquez Butler.

Police officers were dispatched about 8:23 p.m. to the area of Old Pine Circle and Pine Forest Drive for reports of a person on the ground near a playground, according to an incident report.

Butler, 16, was found on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers and paramedics provided aid to the boy who was pronounced dead at the scene, the report states.

Butler is from the Tri-County area, according to the coroner's office.