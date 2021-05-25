Coroner IDs man fatally shot outside Dorchester Road parking lot

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office identified the man fatally shot May 23 outside a Dorchester Road strip mall as 34-year-old Isa Duward Cooper.

The North Charleston resident was shot in the torso about 1 a.m. in a parking lot at 8484 Dorchester Road. Multiple businesses operate out of the location.

After hearing the shots, a Dorchester County Sheriff's Office deputy responded to the scene. Cooper was transported by paramedics to Trident Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 2 a.m., according to a news release from the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 28.

Cooper's death remains under investigation.