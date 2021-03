NORTH CHARLESTON — As investigators continue their search for the person who opened fire on Rivers Avenue on March 23, authorities have identified a victim.

Donald Tracy, 30, of North Charleston, died of a gunshot wound before first responders could take him to a hospital. According to the Charleston County coroner, Tracy died just before 9:45 p.m.

North Charleston police haven't announced a suspect in the case or released information about what led to the shooting.