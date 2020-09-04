Coroner IDs 20-year-old McClellanville man found fatally shot

Deputies are still searching for suspects after a man was found fatally shot in McClellanville on Thursday morning.
Manuel Foy, 20, died of a gunshot wound, the Charleston County Coroner's Office announced Friday morning.
Foy, who lived in McClellanville, had been found dead in a vehicle parked in a side yard, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office said. The office hasn't announced any arrests.
Deputies were called to 8352 Old Georgetown Road around 10 a.m. Thursday, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said, and are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Anyone with information can contact the sheriff's office at 843-743-7200.
