Authorities have identified three people who were found shot to death in a car in rural Berkeley County this week.

Martice Green, 23, Desmond Williams, 22, and Malick Gibbs, 19, all of St. Stephen, were found dead in a vehicle off Crawl Hill Drive near Pineville on Monday, Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said.

The manner of death for all three men was determined to be homicide, Oliver said. Autopsies are scheduled for Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched at 3:33 p.m. Monday to a field near 261 Crawl Hill Drive after a 911 caller reported seeing a car in a field, according to a Berkeley County Sheriff's Office incident report.

Shell casings were strewn around the road, the report said. There was blood on the ground.

Details about the killings remained scant on Tuesday.

“We have no motive for this shooting at this point,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis told The Post and Courier on Monday night.

Nearly four hours after the initial call, law enforcement and the Berkeley County Coroner remained at the scene, located off a dirt road.

The vehicle was registered in South Carolina, but further details, including the make and model, were not available on Tuesday.

“Pineville is a close-knit community, and we are actively involved in this community,” said Lewis. “We have a very strong community watch program and community action team assigned to Pineville. We work closely with the community on their issues.”

The shootings are the first homicides to be investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office so far this year.

There have been five homicides in the tri-county area in 2020, according to records compiled by The Post and Courier.

Anyone who may have any information about the homicides is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office at 843-719-4412, or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.