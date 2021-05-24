You are the owner of this article.
Coroner identifies teenager killed in weekend shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has identified the teenage victim of a weekend shooting during a concert and party that ended in gunfire on May 22.

Ronjanae Smith, 14, died at Medical University Hospital early May 23 from a gunshot wound, according to Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal.

She was shot just before 10:30 off Piggly Wiggly Drive and West Jimtown Drive, North Charleston police have said. Another 13 people were struck by gunfire, police said.

North Charleston police said shooters fired into a crowded concert and cookout in the tight-knit Deas Hill neighborhood and police Chief Reggie Burgess said the “individuals who were angry with each other didn’t care who got hit.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

